By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Aug 10 Sterling hit a one-month low against the euro on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut its economic forecast, but then pared some losses as the central bank's quarterly inflation report indicated there would be no imminent resumption of quantitative easing.

The pound fell to 88.86 pence per euro after the UK central bank lowered its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent in the last quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.47 percent growth by the end of the year.

The BoE added that inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.

But sterling clawed back against the euro and the dollar as the BoE offered no hint that it was considering any imminent increase to its asset-buying programme, which would be negative for the currency as it would add to sterling liquidity.

"The initial move was an overreaction. The slight downgrade in the forecast was not entirely unexpected," said Adam Myers, currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.

"Does this push the BoE any closer to QE than the market already thought? I don't think so," he said, adding that, the price of sterling indicates that some investors are already betting the BoE will add to its asset-buying scheme.

Some market participants believe the UK central bank will need to provide more stimulus to the British economy if the pace of its recovery -- which has already been sluggish at best -- deteriorates.

Following the release of the inflation report, BoE Governor Mervyn King suggested that monetary policy would remain ultra loose -- with rates chained at a record low of 0.5 percent -- for some time as the global economy is slowing.

"We can see a distinct weakening around the world, especially in the industrialised world, but also in Asia is a slowing of the world economy ... These are risks we'll have to watch out for," King said.

He said that adding to the BoE's asset-buying programme would be a possibility if the economic outlook deteriorated, but suggested that more quantitative easing may not be imminent.

"We're not out of tools; if we need to we can carry out more asset purchases ... The committee will have to decide if it wants to do that and if so, when. That's not for today but for the next meeting and the meetings thereafter."

By 1113 GMT, sterling traded at $1.6250, pulling back from a session low of $1.6192, although it remained 0.4 percent lower on the day.

Sterling's slide was cut short ahead of $1.6176, a near three-week low hit on Tuesday.

Market participants said traders were focusing on the $1.6170/80 region. Bids seen above that level were supporting the pound, while stops below could accelerate any selling.

The euro pulled back from its session high to trade at 88.36 pence, 0.3 percent higher on the day. The single currency hovered just above technical support in the 88.20/35 pence region where its 55- and 100-day moving averages lay.

Having broken above those averages on Tuesday, another close higher may pave the way for more euro gains.

GBP SUPPORTED

The pound struggled, having sold off this week as a recent run of dismal UK economic data, including figures on Tuesday showing an unexpected fall in UK manufacturing output, had stirred speculation of a downgrade to the BoE's growth forecast.

But some market participants argued that sterling's price reflected much of the risks to the UK economy and the possibility of additional BoE easing.

Given this, some analysts say the pound has room to rise if a deteriorating debt picture in the euro zone increases the appeal of UK assets as a safer investment option as the UK continues drastic austerity measures to improve its fiscal position.

"One of the areas where the pound could benefit more is if the gilt market continues to do well in the coming months and years," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.

"When you have sovereign concerns in peripheral Europe and perhaps even Italy and Spain, the gilt market doesn't look like such a bad place to be."

As a result, he said he expected the euro to slip to around 87.00 pence in a month's time, while a fall to 85.00 pence by year-end was possible. (Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Susan Fenton)