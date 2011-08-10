* Sterling falls vs dollar after BoE cuts UK growth forecast
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Aug 10 Sterling pulled back from a
one-month low against the euro on Wednesday as euro debt
problems and contagion risks dogged the single currency, but it
lost ground against the dollar after the Bank of England cut its
economic growth forecast.
Speculation that France could be the next triple A-rated
sovereign to suffer a downgrade and a sharp fall in European
stocks hurt the euro, which last traded down 0.5 percent at
87.66 pence .
Against the dollar, sterling was down 1 percent at $1.6153
as investors already disappointed by the Bank of
England's quarterly inflation report reached for the relative
safety of the greenback.
Near-term support is seen at $1.6120, the low hit on July
21.
"Sterling is caught between a rock and a hard place. If the
market is really concerned about negative conditions in the euro
zone, sterling gets caught in the cross fire," said Paul Mackel,
director of currency strategy at HSBC Markets.
"The message from the BoE is it's going to be a long fight
ahead, the economy is going to be sluggish. The only thing that
makes this better is that sterling is in an ugly contest with
the euro and dollar. It's not as if the UK is weak and the rest
of the world is strong."
The BoE lowered its expectation for annual GDP growth to
around 2.0 percent in the last quarter of 2011. In May, it had
forecast 2.47 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank
added that inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.
The euro hit a one-month high of 88.86 pence against the
pound on the release of the inflation report before paring
losses as market players realised there was no indication of an
imminent resumption of asset purchasing to boost the economy.
Another round of asset purchasing would be negative for the
currency as it would add to sterling liquidity.
"The initial move was an overreaction. The slight downgrade
in the forecast was not entirely unexpected," said Adam Myers,
currency strategist at Credit Agricole CIB.
"Does this push the BoE any closer to QE than the market
already thought? I don't think so," he said, adding that the
price of sterling indicates some investors are already betting
the BoE will add to its asset-buying scheme.
Following the release of the inflation report, BoE Governor
Mervyn King suggested that monetary policy would remain ultra
loose -- with rates chained at a record low of 0.5 percent --
for some time as the global economy is slowing.
He said that adding to the BoE's asset-buying programme
would be a possibility if the economic outlook deteriorated, but
suggested that more quantitative easing may not be imminent.
POUND IN AN UGLY RACE
The pound sold off this week after a run of dismal UK
economic data including figures on Tuesday showing an unexpected
fall in UK manufacturing output that stirred speculation of a
downgrade to the BoE's growth forecast.
Some analysts say sterling has room to rise if a
deteriorating debt picture in the euro zone increases the appeal
of gilts as the UK continues drastic austerity measures to
improve its fiscal position.
"One of the areas where the pound could benefit more is if
the gilt market continues to do well in the coming months and
years," said Peter Kinsella, currency strategist at Commerzbank.
"When you have sovereign concerns in peripheral Europe and
perhaps even Italy and Spain, the gilt market doesn't look like
such a bad place to be."
As a result, he said he expected the euro to slip to around
87.00 pence in a month's time, while a fall to 85.00 pence by
the end of the year was possible.
(Additional reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Hugh Lawson)