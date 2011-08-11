* Sterling bounces versus dollar as stocks rebound

* BoE growth downgrade casts cloud over pound

* Volatility in financial stocks leaves it vulnerable (recasts, adds details, quote)

By Anirban Nag

LONDON, Aug 11 Sterling recouped losses, pulling away from near three-week lows against the dollar on Thursday, helped by rebounding stocks, although a murky outlook for the UK economy and speculation of more monetary easing checked sharp gains.

Sterling also made solid gains against the Swiss franc , which fell sharply on speculation the Swiss National Bank could possibly peg the franc to the euro to rein in a soaring currency, just a day after it announced fresh monetary easing measures to rein the surging franc.

Against the dollar, sterling was up 0.5 percent at $1.6214, recovering smartly from a three-week low of $1.6111 hit in thin Asian trade.

Technical analysts said the outlook for the pound could turn bearish if it closes below the 55-day moving average at $1.6222, with the 200-day average at $1.6087 seen as the next target.

The euro pared early gains to trade flat against sterling at 87.93 pence after talk over the health of the French banking sector pulled the single currency back from a one-month high of 88.86 hit on Wednesday.

"Sterling inherited a bid tone by default, by pure luck it's perceived the UK has handled its exit from the global financial crisis well," said a London based spot trader.

"But the inflation report was not exactly hawkish and there is not a huge amount of good news. It is impossible to trade cable as it acts with no rationality or logic. So, maybe short euro/sterling as a short term punt is the best option."

BOE ON HOLDS

The BoE on Wednesday cut its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.5 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank also said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.

Markets expect the BoE to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth, a tool which BoE governor Mervyn King has said may still be needed.

Risks to the UK economy are being amplified by the knock-on effects stemming from the euro zone's debt crisis and mounting worries over the French banking sector, which continued to cause high volatility in stock markets.

Finance minister George Osborne said on Thursday that Britain was not immune to the international financial market turmoil and added British banks were well capitalised and holding enough liquidity to cope with the turbulence. [ID:nL6E7JB173}

Market players said sterling's close correlation with banking stocks and the UK's reliance on the financial sector left the pound vulnerable in the current climate.

"In the absence of any rapid-fire reversal in financials, sterling is vulnerable, with cable perhaps as good a way as any of playing this," said analysts at BNP Paribas in a note.