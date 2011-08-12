* Sterling rises versus dollar, helped by rally in European stocks

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 12 Sterling edged higher on Friday, helped by a better tone in equity markets, but gains were being hampered by broader concerns about the fragility of the UK economy and the possibility of more monetary easing.

European banking stocks were higher following a short-selling ban on financial shares by France, Italy, Spain and Belgium. The UK's FTSE 100 index was last up 2.5 percent on the day.

This helped the pound to rise to the day's high against the dollar , but it was well within this week's range -- above Thursday's low of $1.6111 and below Monday's high of $1.6478.

"GBP/USD remains largely a story of global risk appetite and driven more by dollar direction than sterling," said Adam Cole, global head of fx strategy at RBC Captial Markets.

Sterling hit session highs in afternoon trade, up 0.4 percent on the day at $1.6313, above its 55-day average at $1.6217 its 100-day average of $1.6266.

"Sterling above $1.6250/60 retargets the $1.6380 area," said Michael Hewson, analyst at CMC Markets.

"The market continues to remain in a trading range, though with the rallies getting shallower it would appear that we could be building up for a broader move lower," he added.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 87.54 pence, though it was also expected to be capped in a tight range below its 100-day moving average at 88.21 pence and above the last week's low of 86.44 pence.

Analysts expected the weak UK economic outlook to limit sterling's ability to capitalise on sentiment towards the euro that has weakened as the euro zone debt crisis has worsened.

Risks to the UK are seen amplified by knock-on effects from the crisis and mounting worries over banking sector health, given the importance of the financial sector to the UK economy.

Markets expect the Bank of England to keep interest rates at record lows into 2013, with a growing feeling that another round of quantitative easing could be on the cards to stimulate growth, a tool which Bank of England governor Mervyn King has said may still be needed.

The BoE on Wednesday cut its expectation for annual GDP growth to around 2.0 percent for the fourth quarter of 2011. In May, it had forecast 2.5 percent growth by the end of the year. The bank also said inflation would fall rapidly in 2012.

The weak state of the UK economy was reflected in data from bellwether British retailer John Lewis, which reported a 1.4 percent fall in department store sales in the week to August 6.

Second-quarter growth figures for construction in Britain published earlier on Friday contained an error which overstated growth in the sector, the country's statistics office said.

The Office for National Statistics said it would publish corrected figures at 1530 GMT. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Toby Chopra)