(Adds quote, detail, updates prices)

* Euro zone's debt crisis to check the euro/stg rallies

* Key support at 2011 low of 82.85 pence

* UK Q3 GDP revised higher but challenging 2012 ahead

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Dec 22 Sterling stayed closed to an 11-month high against the euro on Thursday as concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis limited rallies in the single currency, while the pound edged higher against a softer U.S. dollar.

Data showing Britain's economy unexpectedly grew faster than first thought between July and September had little impact, with economists forecasting a sharp slowdown at the end of this year and early in 2012.

The euro was flat on the day at 83.22 pence after a slide to 11-month lows of 83.02 on Wednesday following strong demand at the European Central Bank's three-year tender which highlighted the severity of the region's funding crisis.

Traders said Wednesday's break below the 83.30 level was significant, equating to the key 1.20 area in sterling/euro , adding next support was at the 2011 low of 82.85.

"Structural headwinds are far more pronounced in the euro zone than the UK, so I'd be far more inclined to sell into the euro rally here," said Jeremy Stretch, currency analyst at CIBC.

"There's slightly better risk appetite today but I wouldn't read too much into it as we approach year-end."

Markets are on alert for what looks likely to be a widespread downgrade of euro zone countries' sovereign ratings after S&P warned of the consequences of a failure by politicians to reach agreement on how to solve the debt crisis.

The euro zone debt markets are expected to come under fresh pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300 billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.

The pound was able to rise against a weaker dollar in thin year-end trade, holding on to modest gains for the year as a whole, but the recent firmer tone in the greenback amid a flight to safety is seen persisting into 2012.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent for the day against the dollar at $1.5700, lifted by reported Middle Eastern demand. Near-term resistance was at $1.5780, the late November high. Sterling is up 0.7 percent on the year against the greenback.

"For now the $1.57/1.58 area might provide reasonable levels to sell again into 2012 as I think dollar will probably have a robust first quarter," said Stretch.

RECESSION FEARS

Concerns over the fragility of the UK economy are seen lasting well into the new year, with BoE policymakers leaving the door open for an additional injection of cash through quantitative easing in February.

The Office for National Statistics revised third-quarter GDP growth up to 0.6 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent, but left the annual rate of growth unrevised at 0.5 percent.

It revised down second-quarter growth to show stagnation from a previous estimate of a rise of 0.1 percent.

Separate ONS data showed Britain's current account deficit hitting a record high of 15.226 billion pound in the third quarter, citing a big fall in investment income and a widening in the goods trade deficit. [ID:nL9E7MS04S ]

"Our expectation is that the UK is about to undergo a short recession. We think from the first quarter on, but it is possible that contraction actually began in Q4 this year," said Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.

"It is pretty clear that 2012 is going to be a challenging year." (Editing by Anna Willard)