* Euro zone's debt crisis euro pinned near lows
* Key support at 2011 low of 82.85 pence
* UK Q3 GDP revised higher but challenging 2012 ahead
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Dec 22 Sterling stayed closed to
an 11-month high against the euro on Thursday as ongoing
concerns about the euro zone's debt crisis weighed on the common
currency, while slightly better risk appetite supported the
pound against the softer U.S. dollar.
Data showing Britain's economy unexpectedly grew faster than
first thought between July and September had little impact, with
economists forecasting a sharp slowdown at the end of this year
and early in 2012.
The euro was flat on the day at 83.20 pence,
having fallen to 83.06 pence during the day which was close to
its 11-month low of 83.02 struck on Wednesday.
Traders said Wednesday's break below the 83.30 level was
significant, equating to the key 1.20 area in sterling/euro
, adding next support was at the 2011 low of 82.85.
"Euro/sterling does look heavy," said a London based spot
trader. "It will be very interesting if it manages to drop below
the 83 pence mark and there are some stops below there. Key will
be the support at 82.85 which remains unbroken so far."
UK gilts outperformed German Bunds on Thursday with the
spread over 10-year Bunds four basis points tighter on the day
and highlighting the view that investors were seeking the safety
of British government bonds given the euro zone crisis.
"Structural headwinds are far more pronounced in the euro
zone than the UK, so I'd be far more inclined to sell into the
euro rally here," said Jeremy Stretch, currency analyst at CIBC.
"There's slightly better risk appetite today but I wouldn't
read too much into it as we approach year-end."
Markets are on alert for what looks likely to be a
widespread downgrade of euro zone countries' sovereign ratings
after S&P warned of the consequences of a failure by politicians
to reach agreement on how to solve the debt crisis.
The euro zone debt markets are expected to come under fresh
pressure with some 230 billion euros of bank bonds, up to 300
billion in government bonds, and more than 200 billion euros in
collateralised debt all maturing in the first quarter of 2012.
The pound held on to most of its gains made this week
against the dollar in thin year-end trade. Sterling was
flat on the day against the dollar at $1.5670, taking a breather
after two straight days of gains.
It was lifted to $1.5729 earlier in the day on reported
Middle Eastern demand and has gained nearly 0.8 percent on the
week. Traders cited option expiries at $1.5700 which are likely
to sway trade. Near-term resistance was at $1.5780, the late
November high.
"For now the $1.57/1.58 area might provide reasonable levels
to sell again into 2012 as I think dollar will probably have a
robust first quarter," said Stretch.
RECESSION FEARS
Sterling on a trade-weighted basis was at 81.6, close to
9-1/2 month highs of 81.7.
Despite the pound benefiting from perceived safety flows
into UK gilts, concerns over the fragility of the British
economy are seen lasting well into 2012 with BoE policymakers
leaving the door open for more quantitative easing in February.
The Office for National Statistics revised third-quarter GDP
growth up to 0.6 percent on the quarter from 0.5 percent, but
left the annual rate of growth unrevised at 0.5 percent.
It revised down second-quarter growth to show stagnation
from a previous estimate of a rise of 0.1 percent.
Separate ONS data showed Britain's current account deficit
hitting a record high of 15.226 billion pound in the third
quarter, citing a big fall in investment income and a widening
in the goods trade deficit. [ID:nL9E7MS04S ]
"Our expectation is that the UK is about to undergo a short
recession. We think from the first quarter on, but it is
possible that contraction actually began in Q4 this year," said
Philip Shaw, economist at Investec.
"It is pretty clear that 2012 is going to be a challenging
year."
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Anna Willard)