By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Jan 5 Sterling rose to its highest in nearly 16 months versus the euro on Thursday as investors exited the single currency on worries over euro zone sovereign funding and data showed UK service sector activity picked up at the end of 2011.

UK service sector PMI posted a surprise gain to 54.0, its highest since July, strengthening the view that the UK economy will outperform the euro zone, which is heading for recession amid huge uncertainty over the ability of highly indebted countries within the bloc to raise funds.

"The manufacturing, services and construction PMIs have all surprised on the upside and offer some hope that there is still life in the UK economy," said James Knightley, economist at ING.

"Indeed, this reduces the likelihood of a negative 4Q11 GDP reading, which is something we had been fearing, given the weak retail sector."

Sterling was down 0.5 percent against a firmer dollar at $1.5542 after stop-losses were hit on the break of Wednesday's low of $1.5580. The dollar rallied as worries over the euro zone knocked equity markets and pushed investors towards the safe-haven greenback.

The euro fell to 82.50 pence, its lowest since mid-September 2010 to trade down around 0.3 percent for the day. Traders said the euro's break below its 2011 low of 82.85 on Wednesday was key.

"For euro/sterling my order board suggests there is still little sign of a short squeeze on the horizon and my initial target is now 82.20," said a London-based spot trader.

The euro was down broadly, hitting multi-month lows versus the dollar and a decade low versus the yen as major concerns about euro zone countries' ability to raise funds in coming months pushed investors away from the common currency.

The single currency was little changed after France's first bond auction of the year, where investors mindful of the threat to the country's AAA rating demanded higher returns than they had for the same maturities in December.

Italian and Spanish debt sales next week were seen as further key tests of investor sentiment as both countries grapple with huge budget deficits.

Technical analysts at Commerzbank said the outlook for euro/sterling remained bearish, highlighting the 2010 low at 80.67 as its next major target with long-term support at 77.85, the 61.8 percent retracement of the euro's 2007-2009 rally.

Against the dollar, the pound was still confined within last month's range of $1.5361-$1.5775. Traders reported bids around the $1.5510/00 region and offers back at $1.5680.

The fragile state of the British economy has led many in the market to believe the Bank of England will increase its asset purchase programme this year, although most see next week's monetary policy decision as too soon for another round of quantitative easing.

The BoE's quarterly Credit Conditions Survey released Thursday pointed to tighter availability of credit going forward even after UK finance minister George Osborne announced a scheme of credit easing at the end of November last year. (Editing by Toby Chopra, John Stonestreet)