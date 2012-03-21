(Recasts after UK data, BOE minutes)

LONDON, March 21 Sterling retreated from its highest in more than two weeks against the dollar on Wednesday after dovish minutes from the Bank of England's last monetary policy committee meeting and higher-than-expected UK government borrowing figures.

The poor public finance numbers came just hours before finance minister George Osborne presents his 2012/13 budget. He has a tough juggling act to perform in supporting a nascent economic recovery at a time when stretched public finances give him little room to increase government spending.

Bullish sterling traders were disappointed by the minutes of the Bank of England's last Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting which showed some members still pushing for more stimulus.

Many in the market had expected policymakers to refrain from voting for more quantitative easing, especially as recent data has pointed to a recovery and inflation has proven to be far stickier than the BOE estimates. But policymakers Adam Posen and David Miles again urged raising the asset purchase target to 350 billion pounds from 325 billion..

More quantitative easing is usually negative for the currency.

"The BOE minutes caught everyone out who were hoping for a less dovish stance," said a London based spot trader. "But the dip in sterling may prove to be a good buying opportunity ahead of the budget."

Against a broadly softer dollar, sterling was flat at $1.5975, having risen to $1.5924 - its highest level since March 2 - earlier in the day. It fell to a session low of $1.5844 immediately after the release of the BOE minutes and the UK data.

Traders said sterling was likely to show an upward bias until it moves consistently above its 200-day moving average of $1.5857. The near-term target for the pound is the Feb. 29 high of $1.5993 with a large option barrier in place at $1.6000, traders said.

The euro also rose to a session high of 83.72 pence after the minutes and the data, before paring some of those gains to trade at 83.60 pence. The common currency had fallen to a one-month low of 82.83 pence on Monday.

UK BUDGET

Some analysts said sterling could receive support later in the session if Osborne announces measures to support growth in a fiscally neutral budget.

The budget is expected to show government borrowing next year falling below 100 billion pounds for the first time since 2008/9, with austerity measures likely to remain a cornerstone.

The independent Office for Budgetary Responsibility (OBR) is also expected to raise its growth forecasts which will be released alongside the budget.

"The budget has the potential to surprise and could have an impact on sterling in the medium term," said Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays.

"If the chancellor unveils surprise measures which are business-friendly and the OBR revises forecasts significantly, these will have an impact on sterling. However, our base-case scenario is that we do not expect major changes."

Subbarao expected the budget to be largely revenue-neutral as Osborne has indicated that retaining the UK's prized triple-A credit rating is politically important.

Rating agencies Fitch and Moody's have already put their ratings on watch for a possible downgrade. If the ratings agencies express concerns the budget focuses too much on growth-boosting measures at the expense of deficit-reduction efforts, sterling could give up some its recent gains. (Editing by Catherine Evans)