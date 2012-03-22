(Adds quotes, detail, updates prices)

* Sterling falls to session low of $1.5770

* UK retail sales suffer biggest monthly fall in nine months

* Data adds to QE speculation after dovish BoE minutes

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, March 22 Sterling fell against the dollar on Thursday and was expected to stay under pressure after weak UK retail sales data added to concerns over a lack of growth in the economy.

A weak economic recovery is likely to put pressure on the Bank of England to adopt another round of asset-buying, quantitative easing.

Retail sales suffered their biggest monthly drop in nine months in February, with further disappointment coming from sharp downward revisions to January's data.

"This data shows how little margin for error the government has to hit its growth forecasts. Markets are now starting to price in the risk of weaker-than-expected growth in the UK," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS.

The Office for Budget Responsibility marginally revised its 2012 growth forecast for the UK up to 0.8 percent on Wednesday, but the retail sales data served as a warning to investors that this prediction may be too optimistic.

Sterling fell to a session low of $1.5770 after the data from around $1.5810 and was last at $1.5788, down around 0.6 percent for the day. Traders said a close below the 200-day moving average around $1.5856 would open up fresh downside potential.

Minutes from the BoE Monetary Policy Committee meeting released Wednesday showed a surprisingly dovish slant as rate-setters Adam Posen and David Miles pushed for more quantitative easing to try to stimulate the economy.

"With consumer spending staying sluggish, government spending contracting and firms reluctant to invest our sub-consensus GDP view for 2012 still holds with the prospect of further QE from the Bank of England remaining in place," said James Knightley, UK economist at ING.

But the BoE faces a difficult balancing act after Wednesday's minutes also showed concerns over elevated oil prices and potential wage pressures which could make the case for additional easing harder to justify.

The pound showed little reaction to what analysts and ratings agencies described as a fiscally neutral UK budget the previous day. Fitch ratings said finance minister George Osborne's proposals showed commitment to deficit reduction and would not impact the UK's AAA rating.

However a strict programme of austerity is likely to weigh on growth and keep investors cautious on the pound.

"The outlook for sterling depends on the economy - it could take a long time for recovery to take root, and sterling probably will only rally when there are signs that's happening. About the best you can say of the budget was that it won't hurt," said analysts at Societe Generale in a note.

The euro pared early losses to trade flat against sterling at 83.28 pence, not far from a recent one-month low of 82.83. Weak euro zone purchasing manager surveys weighed on the single currency and prevented it from taking advantage of sterling weakness. (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)