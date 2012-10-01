* UK manufacturing PMI data misses expectations

* Euro recovers from 3-week low hit last week

* Rebound in stocks helps pound pare losses vs dollar

By Jan Harvey

LONDON, Oct 1 Sterling fell against the euro on Monday after data showed British manufacturing activity shrank more than expected last month, and as the single currency recovered after Friday's sell-off.

The purchasing managers' index for the UK manufacturing sector fell to 48.4 from an upwardly revised 49.6 in August, dipping further below the 50 mark that divides growth from contraction, as export orders fell and costs soared.

"The data was slightly weaker than expectations, but it wasn't a huge surprise for the market," Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ currency economist Lee Hardman said. "It generally extended the sell-off in the pound that had already been taking place against the euro."

The euro was last up 0.4 percent at 79.82 pence, recovering after a three-week low of 79.23 pence hit last week. The single currency took some support from slightly better than expected Spanish and Italian PMI data, though traders reported offers around 80.00 pence that may limit its gains.

"It's more a broad-based rebound in the euro rather than specifically sterling weakness," Hardman said.

"To some extent this reflects a rebound after the heavy sell-off on Friday that was driven by month-end related flows."

Investors will use the purchasing managers' survey, along with a services PMI survey later this week, to gauge whether the UK economy emerged from recession in the third quarter.

Other recent data out of the UK has been more positive and the outlook is less bleak than that of the euro zone.

"Sterling should do relatively well against the euro in the short term, but it does need a bit of UK impetus and obviously the two PMI indices on manufacturing today and services on Wednesday will be integral to that," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

Sterling recovered from a 2-1/2 week low versus the dollar hit earlier in Asian trade after a strong opening among European stocks flagged up sharper appetite for assets seen as higher- risk.

The pound was down 0.1 percent at $1.6157, having earlier hit $1.6109, just below its 21-day moving average at $1.6115.

European stocks opened higher on Monday, starting the new quarter with a bounce, as investors took advantage of price dips to increase their trading positions.

"Equity markets have opened quite strongly in the European trading session, and that's giving overall risk sentiment a boost," Hardman said.

"In that environment, the dollar is likely to be one of the worst performing currencies."