LONDON May 23 Steady gains for the dollar pulled sterling back off 5-1/2 year highs against a trade-weighted basket of currencies on Friday and left it looking a touch exposed next week in the absence of major events on the domestic calendar.

Sterling had jetted higher earlier this week on a handful of more bullish signals on the British economy, which is outstripping most of its neighbours in Europe, solidifying expectations of a rise in interest rates early next year.

But the pound has struggled to make further progress against the dollar since bouncing off the psychological barrier of $1.70 earlier this month. Rather, a number of banks' recommendations have focussed on the chances of more gains against the euro.

After an initial blip higher against the single currency, sterling was trading flat at 80.94 pence per euro and 0.2 percent lower at $1.6841.

"I wouldn't put this afternoon's move down to anything other than a slightly stronger dollar," said Kathleen Brooks, head of research at retail trading platform Forex.com.

"In the absolute absence of any serious data next week we will be at the mercy of the dollar which is looking strong. But we are still more interested in the pound against the euro, which we think could fall to 80 pence or below."

A bank holiday on Monday will also take the steam out of any moves early next week and weakened volumes on Friday.

Sterling traded as strong as 80.81 pence per euro in morning trade in London but was hampered by resistance around the 100-month moving average of 80.71 pence.

ECB

The market's positioning is complicated by the lack of clarity over exactly what steps the European Central Bank may take to ease monetary policy - and potentially further raise the premium for holding sterling over euros - at its June meeting.

Sources at the bank have signalled it is readying a package of measures, but the danger is that what is finally delivered will fall short of expectations in the market for a strong move to bolster growth and head off the euro's rise.

Still, the Bank of England is firmly expected to be the first major central bank to tighten policy and increase the pound's premium over its peers in Europe and the United States.

"I guess a lot of people are still jumping on the bandwagon," said Lee Hardman, a strategist at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi-UTM in London.

"Expectations are building that monetary policy in the euro zone and the UK will diverge further. In the medium term we look for a break towards 75 but obviously for the next quarter the first target is 80."

German two-year bonds currently carry yields of around just 0.06 percent while their British counterparts have risen a quarter point in the past month to trade around 0.69 percent on Friday.

Many strategists are sceptical of the market seeing much fallout from European elections, although some banks have warned gains for anti-immigration and anti-EU parties, particularly in Greece and Italy, could reignite concerns over the euro zone's struggling southern periphery. Election results are due on Sunday.

"The euro could remain under pressure also as investors await the outcome of the elections," Citi analysts said in a morning note. "EURGBP remains one of the preferred venues to express a bearish euro view at present."