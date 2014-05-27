LONDON May 27 Sterling regained its upward momentum on Tuesday, looking to forge fresh multi-year highs against the dollar and euro as investors continue to bet the Bank of England will raise interest rates before its U.S. or euro zone counterparts.

With UK markets closed on Monday for a holiday, Tuesday offered investors the first chance to react to deputy governor Charlie Bean's comments on Sunday that the bank's plan to raise rates gradually means the first hike could come earlier than may otherwise have been the case.

This contrasts sharply with the European Central Bank, whose president Mario Draghi said on Sunday that "more pre-emptive action may be warranted to ward off deflation".

No major UK data release is scheduled for Tuesday, leaving traders to take their cue from relative interest rate expectations and moves in bond yields.

"The BoE and ECB are moving in opposite directions," said Michael Hewson, senior strategist at CMC Markets.

"The UK economy appears to be going in the right direction and the recovery appears more balanced than previous recoveries. The central bank that is going to hike first will be the BoE," he said.

In early trade on Tuesday the euro was down a fifth of a percent against sterling at 80.83 pence, homing in on last week's low of 80.73 pence, an 18-month trough.

The difference between two-year UK and euro zone bond yields widened out to 66 basis points in favour of sterling, closing in on the 5-1/2-year peak of 68 basis points chalked up earlier this month.

The pound was up a fifth of a percent against the dollar at $1.6870, looking to prepare the ground for another test of $1.70. The pound traded as high as $1.6996 earlier this month, a level not seen since August 2009.

"$1.70 is a very big barrier. A month-end close above $1.70 and we're looking at $1.78. That's a big call, but if you look back over the years a break above or below $1.70 has always triggered a big move," said Hewson at CMC Markets.

It may be a slow grind higher though, if market positioning is any guide. The latest data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released on Friday show speculators were net long of sterling to the tune of $3.48 billion.

That is the heaviest net long position held by short-term FX trading accounts among major currencies, a reflection that their most bullish bets are for the pound to appreciate. Essentially, the market is already heavily betting this way and there may not be much more upside potential from here on.

"Sterling positioning remains the longest of any of the currencies covered here. However, positioning is no longer increasing, which may constitute a significant headwind for the pound," JP Morgan strategists wrote in a note on Tuesday. (Editing by Hugh Lawson)