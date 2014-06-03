By Jamie McGeever
LONDON, June 3 Sterling inched up against the
euro and dollar on Tuesday as data showing a fall in euro zone
inflation last month supported bets the European Central Bank
will ease policy aggressively later this week.
In mid-morning trade in London the euro was down 0.1 percent
on the day at 81.05 pence and sterling was up 0.1
percent against the dollar at $1.6765.
Inflation across the 18-nation euro zone slipped to just 0.5
percent in May, increasing the likelihood of easing measures
from the ECB and highlighting the contrast with the Bank of
England, which is expected to start raising interest rates
within a year.
The immediate impact on euro/sterling was modest as the
decline had been widely expected after German inflation figures
on Monday came in well below analysts' forecasts.
But it helped keep the pound on the front-foot despite mild
disappointment for sterling bulls from a survey showing the UK
construction sector grew in May at its slowest pace in seven
months.
"It's an indication of how divergent the fortunes of the two
economies appear to be," said John Wraith, senior strategist at
Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in London.
"The rate path of the UK and U.S. (central banks) is broadly
similar, but you could make a case that the ECB will still be
where it is now in three years time. It's difficult to see where
growth in the euro zone is going to come from."
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) eased to 60.0 last month, below the 60.8 expected in a
Reuters poll but still well above the 50 line that divides
growth from contraction.
Sterling had run up to a 5-1/2 year peak against the dollar
earlier in May. Over the last year the pound has appreciated
some 10 percent against a basket of currencies on the growing
assumption that the improving economy and red-hot housing market
will force the BoE to raise rates faster than its euro zone and
U.S. peers.
But a less febrile housing market has tempered more
aggressive expectations on when the BoE will start raising
interest rates and encouraged traders to cash in on that rally.
Tuesday's construction figures were the latest in a batch of
recent reports, including a nine-month low in mortgage
approvals, that suggest the housing market may be cooling.
That has tempered some of the more aggressive bets for BoE
rate hikes, and put a renewed test of $1.70 against the dollar
on the back burner for now.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Catherine Evans)