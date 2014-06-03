By Jamie McGeever
| LONDON, June 3
LONDON, June 3 Sterling held steady against the
dollar and fell against the euro on Tuesday, absorbing
surprisingly soft UK construction data but squeezed after weak
euro zone inflation triggered a bounce in the shared currency.
In late trade in London the euro was up 0.3 percent on the
day at 81.40 pence and the pound was unchanged on the
day against the dollar at $1.6745.
Inflation across the 18-nation euro zone slipped to just 0.5
percent in May, increasing the likelihood of easing measures
from the European Central Bank later this week and highlighting
the contrast with the Bank of England, which is expected to
start raising interest rates within a year.
But although below consensus, the decline wasn't a major
shock after German inflation figures on Monday came in well
below analysts' forecasts. Relieved that inflation wasn't even
lower, traders bought the euro back and sterling suffered.
"There wasn't any additional 'fear factor' introduced and
there was no real surprise, given the German numbers yesterday,"
said Daragh Maher, senior FX strategist at HSBC in London.
"The market was running short of euros, so we have squeezed
higher. Also, there's a lot already in the price for sterling in
terms of interest rate hike expectations," he said.
Financial markets expect the BoE to begin raising rates some
time in the early months of next year, in stark contrast to the
ECB which will still be in easing mode, and probably at least a
few months ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
But nascent signs of the UK housing market cooling off have
tempered some of the more aggressive bets on the timing of the
first rate hike, the latest being a survey on Tuesday showing
that the construction sector grew in May at its slowest pace in
seven months.
The Markit/CIPS UK Construction Purchasing Managers' Index
(PMI) eased to 60.0 last month, below the 60.8 expected in a
Reuters poll but still far above the 50 line that divides growth
from contraction.
Sterling had run up to a 5-1/2 year peak against the dollar
earlier in May. Over the last year the pound has appreciated
some 10 percent against a basket of currencies on the growing
assumption that the improving economy and red-hot housing market
will force the BoE to raise rates faster than its major peers.
"The Bank will be tightening when the ECB is loosening ...
but there's a somewhat dovish adjustment of UK rate expectations
underway recently," HSBC's Maher said.
(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)