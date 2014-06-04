LONDON, June 4 Sterling rose on Wednesday,
bolstered by better-than-expected UK services sector activity in
May which kept alive expectations of monetary tightening by the
Bank of England early next year.
The pound climbed to $1.6743 after the data from
around $1.6705 beforehand, and down only 0.1 percent on the day.
It had fallen to a low of $1.6699 earlier in the European
session.
The euro lost ground, hitting a low of 81.315 pence
after the survey was released, from around 81.48
pence beforehand.
Gilt futures edged down to a session low after the
services sector data.
The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
ticked down to 58.6 in May from 58.7 in April. But it was better
than a Reuters poll which had forecast a reading of 58.2 in May
and still well above the 50 mark that denotes growth.
"The PMI reading was better than expected and that has
helped sterling," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole.
"But with the dollar recovering broadly, we think the
pound's gains in the short term against the dollar will be
capped. Against the euro though, diverging monetary policy
outlooks will drive the pair."
Longer U.S. Treasury yields have risen 20 basis
points in the past week and added around another five in U.S.
trade, prodding the dollar higher broadly.
But the UK services sector data brought the focus back to
Britain's economic recovery. The UK economy posted its fastest
annual growth in more than six years in the first quarter and is
expected to grow about 3 percent in 2014, outpacing other big,
industrialized nations.
As a result, financial markets expect the Bank of England to
begin raising rates early next year, in stark contrast to the
European Central Bank which will still be in easing mode, and
probably at least a few months ahead of the Federal Reserve.
Sterling had run up to a 5-1/2 year peak against the dollar
earlier in May. Over the last year the pound has appreciated
some 10 percent against a basket of currencies on the
growing assumption that the improving economy and red-hot
housing market will force the BoE to raise rates faster than its
major peers.
"Robust data has allowed the pound to weather position
adjustment in May with relatively little damage, and with long
positioning now cut back we see scope for renewed
outperformance," BNP Paribas said in a note.
"We remain short euro/sterling accordingly."
The ECB is widely expected to ease policy on Thursday, a
move which should weigh on the euro. ECB sources told Reuters
last month the bank was preparing a package of policy options,
including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures
aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Toby Chopra)