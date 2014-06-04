LONDON, June 4 Sterling rose on Wednesday,
bolstered by better-than-expected UK services sector activity in
May which kept alive expectations of monetary tightening by the
Bank of England early next year.
By late afternoon trade, the pound climbed to $1.6755
, having traded at around $1.6705 beforehand, and
slightly higher on the day. It had fallen to a low of $1.6699
earlier in the European session.
The euro lost ground, hitting a low of 81.235 pence
from around 81.48 pence beforehand.
British government bond prices fell for a fourth consecutive
day, taking 10-year yields to a three-week high as markets
digested strong British services PMI data and focussed on likely
policy loosening from the ECB on Thursday.
The Markit/CIPS services purchasing managers' index (PMI)
ticked down to 58.6 in May from 58.7 in April - still outpacing
a Reuters poll forecast of 58.2 in May and well above the 50
mark that denotes growth.
"The PMI reading was better than expected and that has
helped sterling," said Manuel Oliveri, FX strategist at Credit
Agricole.
"But with the dollar recovering broadly, we think the
pound's gains in the short term against the dollar will be
capped. Against the euro, diverging monetary policy outlooks
will drive the pair."
Longer U.S. Treasury yields have risen 20 basis
points in the past week and added around another five in U.S.
trade, prodding the dollar higher broadly.
But the UK services sector data brought the focus back to
Britain's economic recovery. The UK economy posted its fastest
annual growth in more than six years in the first quarter and is
expected to grow about 3 percent in 2014, outpacing other big
industrialised nations.
As a result, investors expect the Bank of England to begin
raising rates early next year, in stark contrast to the European
Central Bank which will still be in easing mode, and probably at
least a few months ahead of the Federal Reserve.
Sterling had run up to a 5-1/2 year peak against the dollar
earlier in May. Over the last year the pound has appreciated
some 10 percent against a basket of currencies on the
growing assumption that the improving economy and red-hot
housing market will force the BoE to raise rates faster than its
major peers.
"Robust data has allowed the pound to weather position
adjustment in May with relatively little damage, and with long
positioning now cut back we see scope for renewed
outperformance," BNP Paribas said in a note.
"We remain short euro/sterling accordingly."
The ECB is widely expected to ease policy on Thursday, a
move which should weigh on the euro. ECB sources told Reuters
last month the bank was preparing a package of policy options,
including cuts in all its interest rates and targeted measures
aimed at boosting lending to small- and mid-sized firms.
As well as the ECB, Thursday brings the Bank of England's
monthly policy meeting, but economists expect no change in rates
as the central bank waits for the economy to gather more
strength before tightening policy.
Ten-year gilt yields peaked at 2.695 percent, a
level last seen on May 13, and at 1405 GMT were 3 basis points
higher on the day at 2.68 percent, with prices on track for
their sharpest four days of losses in three months.
Gilt yields were little changed versus 10-year Bunds
, with the spread widening fractionally on the day to
124.6 basis points.
(Reporting by Anirban Nag and David Milliken; Editing by Toby
Chopra/Ruth Pitchford)