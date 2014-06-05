By Patrick Graham
| LONDON, June 5
LONDON, June 5 Sterling inched higher on
Thursday, with a number of large banks marking the UK currency
as a good bet against the euro whatever the European Central
Bank's course of action at a keenly-watched June meeting later
in the day.
The ECB is widely expected to act to bolster growth that
will cut further into yields on euro zone bonds and bills,
already way below those on their equivalents in pounds.
There are still doubts about the scope of that easing,
however, and how much of the resulting blow to returns on the
single currency is already factored in by currency markets.
With that in mind, several analysts said sterling and a
number of other higher-yielding currencies were probably more
secure targets than the dollar for bets on strength against the
euro.
"The day could be better for EM currencies and bonds, than
for EUR/USD bears," analysts from French bank Societe Generale
said in a note. "We favour euro shorts versus the zloty, lira,
pound and Norwegian crown, all of which should benefit from a
risk-friendly backdrop."
The pound has gained around 10 percent against a
trade-weighted basket of currencies in the past year, but its
rise in particular against the dollar has stalled. It traded
just over 0.1 percent higher on Thursday at $1.6759.
Expectations remain firm that the UK economy is recovering
faster than most of its peers, and markets as a result are fixed
on the idea that the Bank of England's next move will be a rise
in interest rates in the new year.
No action is expected from the BoE on Thursday, but analysts
said minutes from the meeting published later this month may
show the beginnings of a shift on the policy committee toward
outright support for a rise in rates.
Paul Robson, a strategist with RBS in London, said UK data
and the outlook for euro zone policy continued to support the
pound, no matter whether the ECB disappoints or stuns on
Thursday.
The latest survey of a housing market which has been one of
the big drivers of British growth in the past year, showed
prices jumped almost 4 percent on the month in May.
"We've had some strong numbers in the past week and there is
further evidence the housing market is still strong," Robson
said. "The euro area is also recovering but it is doing so at a
slower pace. The short-term focus for markets should be yields
and yields will be moving in favour of sterling."
The pound traded 0.07 percent stronger against the euro at
81.255 pence.
The BoE announces its decision on rates at 1100 GMT, 45
minutes before the ECB.
"There is no surprise expected here (from the BoE)," said
Simon Smith, head of research with FXPro in London.
"The minutes to the meeting in two weeks could start to see
at least one member voting for higher rates, so this will be the
bigger risk emerging from this meeting."
(Editing by Nigel Stephenson)