(New throughout)
By Patrick Graham and David Milliken
LONDON, June 5 Sterling gained ground on
Thursday but failed to hold onto 17-month highs hit against the
euro after a European Central Bank meeting that did little to
dent the single currency's immediate appeal.
Expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest
rates next year have driven the pound 10 percent higher against
a basket of currencies over the past year.
That move has stalled in recent months but, all things being
equal, the ECB's moves on Thursday to cut returns on the euro
into negative territory should have benefited the pound more
than, for example, the dollar and yen.
Instead, after an initial jump, sterling was just 0.16
percent higher against the euro on the day while British
government bonds were broadly unchanged in relation to German
Bunds - though they did end a four-day losing streak.
"Despite all the noise from the ECB, we are still roughly in
the same place we were before today: if they want to
persistently weaken the euro from here, they need to announce a
QE-style programme," said Stephen Gallo, a strategist with
Canadian bank BMO in London.
"European bond yields have held up pretty well here, despite
the (ECB's) depo rate cut, so we still are going to need to see
significantly higher rates outside of Europe first, before we
can see that divergence really widen out further."
Sterling was a third of a percent higher against the dollar
, benefiting from the fallout of the euro's bounce back
from intraday lows versus the greenback.
PREMIUM
Still, that outlook for higher official UK borrowing costs
next year has opened up premium of more than 60 basis points
between British and German two-year debt. Over five years it is
around 150 basis points.
The two-year yield spread narrowed by 3 basis points, but
spreads for longer maturities were little changed as traders
struggled to digest the implications of the ECB's rate cuts and
other liquidity measures to boost the euro zone economy.
Short-dated gilts were the strongest performers on the day,
with two-year yields down 4 basis points at 0.68
percent by 1528 GMT, and at one point as low as 0.667 percent.
"We've followed Bunds around," said Nomura strategist Andy
Chaytor. "Some more volatility is going to be required before
the market settles down and decides what it thinks about this
package."
Ten-year gilt yields finished 2 basis points
down on the day at 2.68 percent as prices edged up, breaking a
four-day run of price falls despite yields earlier hitting a
fresh three-week high of 2.727 percent.
Ten-year gilts' yield spread over Bunds was
particularly choppy, briefly touching a two-week high of 128.8
basis points before finishing little changed at 125 basis
points.
Chaytor said the moves reflected market volatility rather
than any underlying shifts in the outlook for British monetary
policy.
The Bank of England kept interest rates steady at 0.5
percent on Thursday, as expected, and Chaytor said wage
inflation data next week and policy minutes the week after were
the only scheduled events likely to shift markets' view.
Paul Robson, a strategist with RBS in London, said UK data
and the outlook for euro zone policy continued to support the
pound, no matter what action the ECB took.
The latest survey of a housing market that has been one of
the big drivers of British growth in the past year showed prices
jumped almost 4 percent on the month in May.
"We've had some strong numbers in the past week and there is
further evidence the housing market is still strong," Robson
said. "The euro area is also recovering but it is doing so at a
slower pace. The short-term focus for markets should be yields
and yields will be moving in favour of sterling."
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)