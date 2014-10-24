LONDON Oct 24 Sterling rose on Friday after
figures showed the UK economy slowing but in line with forecasts
and still growing at a healthy pace, a relief for those worried
that weakness overseas could be a heavier drag on activity.
The pound moved further above $1.60 and on a broader
trade-weighted basis was on track for its first weekly rise in
four.
Britain's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the third quarter,
down from 0.9 percent the quarter before but in line with
economists' expectations, preliminary figures showed on Friday.
That put annual growth at 3.0 percent, also down slightly
but among the fastest rates in the developed world, prompting
British finance minister George Osborne to tweet: "The UK is
leading the pack in an increasingly uncertain global economy."
Sterling money markets continued to price a first interest
rate rise by the Bank of England around the middle of next year,
potentially the first post-crisis hike by any big central bank.
"With easing inflation providing a timely boost to real
incomes, firms' employment and investment intentions still
strong, and private sector balance sheets in improved health,
the recovery seems unlikely to suddenly stall," said Samuel
Tombs, senior UK economist at Capital Economics.
At 0900 GMT sterling was up a quarter of a percent against
the dollar at $1.6065, and the euro was down a 10th of a
percent at 78.78 pence.
This put sterling on course for its first weekly gain in
four against the single currency and on a trade-weighted basis.
From a chart perspective, sterling looks set to close the
week on a strong footing too. It is currently trading
comfortably above a long-term technical support level at the
200-week moving average of $1.6016.
There is a degree of uncertainty surrounding the strength of
the economic recovery, however, and by extension the timing of
the BoE's first rate hike.
There are several reasons why British growth might continue
to slow into the end of the year, including the recent burst of
financial market volatility and growing signs of renewed
stagnation in the euro zone.
A persistently wide current account deficit, deteriorating
public finances and weak wage growth that dampens consumer
spending are also factors.
Earlier this week, BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said he
was "gloomier" on the economy, implying that interest rates
could remain "lower for longer".
(Editing by Catherine Evans)