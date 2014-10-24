(Updates prices, adds quote)
By Anirban Nag and Jamie McGeever
LONDON Oct 24 Sterling rose against the dollar
on Friday after figures showed the UK economy met expectations
and grew at a healthy pace, providing a relief for those worried
that weakness overseas could be a drag on activity.
The pound moved further above $1.60 and on a broader
trade-weighted basis was on track for its first weekly
rise in four.
Britain's economy grew by 0.7 percent in the third quarter,
down from 0.9 percent the quarter before but in line with
economists' expectations, preliminary figures showed on Friday.
That put annual growth at 3.0 percent, also down slightly
but among the fastest rates in the developed world, prompting
British finance minister George Osborne to tweet: "The UK is
leading the pack in an increasingly uncertain global economy."
"This should calm fears for now that the slowdown in Europe
and deflation fears around the globe are not such an immediate
threat to the UK economy," said Jon Pryor, head of FX dealing,
corporate and institutional treasury at Investec.
Sterling money markets continued to price a first interest
rate rise by the Bank of England around the middle of next year,
potentially the first post-crisis hike by any big central bank.
Sterling was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.6063
.
It was flat against the single currency, though, with the
euro getting a fillip from a media report that more than 100
euro zone banks were set to pass the European Central Bank's
stress test. The euro was steady at 78.925 pence.
MONETARY AND POLITICAL UNCERTAINTY
There is, however, a degree of uncertainty surrounding the
strength of the economic recovery and by extension the timing of
the BoE's first rate hike.
There are several reasons why British growth might continue
to slow into the end of the year, including the recent burst of
financial market volatility and growing signs of renewed
stagnation in the euro zone.
A persistently wide current account deficit, deteriorating
public finances and weak wage growth that dampens consumer
spending are also factors.
Earlier this week, BoE chief economist Andy Haldane said he
was "gloomier" on the economy, implying that rates could remain
"lower for longer".
Investors are also becoming increasingly wary about
political risks in Britain, which they say could have a bearing
on investment flows and sterling.
Analysts said the European Commission's proposal to raise
Britain's contribution to the EU budget by 2.1 billion euros -
due to the British economy growing faster compared to other EU
partners - could not have come at a worst time.
Prime Minister David Cameron could come under pressure to
move towards a more anti-euro platform ahead of next year's
general election in May if his party loses a by-election on Nov
20 in Rochester. The by-election will be held following the
defection of Mark Reckless from the Conservative Party to the
euro-sceptic UKIP.
"The political risk premium for sterling seems to be rising
and with UK data weakening, sterling is set to break lower,"
Morgan Stanley said in a note. "Sterling/dollar is a sell near
$1.61 with a near term target of $1.57."
(Editing by Tom Heneghan)