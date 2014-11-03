(Adds market comment, more details)

LONDON Nov 3 Sterling rose to its strongest in a month against the euro and an intraday high against the dollar on Monday after a survey of UK manufacturing purchasing managers came in stronger than forecast.

The pound has held up relatively well through a week of turbulence on global foreign exchange markets, resisting a surge by the dollar despite another mixed bag of data and policymaker comment on the UK economy.

The manufacturing PMI was more positive on that front , reinforcing Britain's status as one of the few European economies still growing healthily. It came in at 53.2 points, compared to a consensus forecast of 51.2.

"With all that has been going on, sterling is performing extremely well," said Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy with U.S. bank Morgan Stanley in London.

"This data is going to add to that and euro-sterling is heading back down to the lows we saw a month or so ago."

The pound traded at 78.105 pence per euro, a quarter of a percent stronger on the day and within sight of a more than two-year record of 77.66 hit on Sept. 30. A few pips below that are its strongest rates against the single currency since the 2008 financial crisis.

Against the dollar, it hit $1.6027 before retreating to be roughly steady on the day at $1.6005.

A combination of politics and changing expectations on interest rates knocked sterling off its perch as the best performing of the world's major currencies earlier this year.

Scotland's almost-but-not-quite referendum on independence in September launched a season of political concern which should now last at least until parliamentary elections next year.

Thereafter there may also be a vote on leaving the European Union to unsettle financial investors, with latest signs at the weekend suggesting Germany for the first time regarded Britain's departure as a possibility.

Still, even after a push back last month, the Bank of England is one of the few developed world central banks likely to raise interest rates within the next year, underpinning the pound.

Against the yen, battered in the aftermath of last week's surprise round of policy easing by the Bank of Japan, the pound rose to a six-year high of 180.68 yen.

The spread in yields between British 10-year government bonds and equivalent German bunds also hit its widest since Oct. 7 after the manufacturing data was released, increasing by more than one basis point to 142.7. December gilt futures pared their gains and were down about 10 ticks at 115.22. (Writing by Patrick Graham; Editing by Andrew Heavens)