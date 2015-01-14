Russian police detain opposition leader Navalny at Moscow protest
MOSCOW, March 26 Russian police detained opposition leader Alexei Navalny in central Moscow on Sunday at a rally which Navalny had called to protest against corruption.
LONDON Jan 14 Sterling hit a more than six-year high against a broadly weaker euro on Wednesday after an opinion for the European Court of Justice left the door open to the European Central Bank embarking on outright government bond buying next week.
Sterling, on the ropes against the dollar since the start of the year, was up 0.3 percent on the day at 77.40 pence per euro and flat at $1.5157 by 0940 GMT. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly)
LONDON, March 26 Anglo-South African financial services firm Old Mutual said it has sold a 25 percent stake in its U.S. fund management arm to China's HNA for $446 million, as part of its plan to split itself into four companies.