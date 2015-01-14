LONDON Jan 14 Sterling hit a more than six-year high against a broadly weaker euro on Wednesday after an opinion for the European Court of Justice left the door open to the European Central Bank embarking on outright government bond buying next week.

Sterling, on the ropes against the dollar since the start of the year, was up 0.3 percent on the day at 77.40 pence per euro and flat at $1.5157 by 0940 GMT. (Reporting by Patrick Graham and Jemima Kelly)