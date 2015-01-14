(Repeats to additional subscribers)
By Patrick Graham
LONDON Jan 14 Sterling hit a more than six-year
high against the euro on Wednesday after an adviser to Europe's
highest court left the door open to the European Central Bank
embarking on outright government bond buying.
Sterling, on the ropes against the dollar since the start of
the year, was up 0.3 percent on the day at 77.40 pence per euro
and flat at $1.5157 by 0940 GMT.
There were few British political or economic events to go on
on Wednesday, but dealers said the pound was still drawing
support from expectations the UK economy would continue to
outstrip its peers in Europe.
While a fall in inflation and some more measured numbers on
growth have led investors to push back the timeline on a first
rise in Bank of England interest rates, that outlook still
contrasts with the threat of deflation facing the euro zone.
The euro also weakened broadly on Wednesday after an adviser
to the European Court of Justice said an ECB bond-buying
programme was legal under certain conditions.
The ECB wraps up its next policy meeting on Jan. 22.
Stephen Gallo, an FX Strategist at Canadian bank BMO in
London, said the market, and importantly central bank reserve
managers globally, seem to be adding to their long GBP positions
versus the euro.
"Given monetary policy divergence between the BoE and the
ECB, I'm sceptical that the market is overly short of pounds,"
he said.
"You would think the market is net short sterling against
the dollar but reserve managers have probably moved to being net
sellers of the euro. We think the pound will head into the
76-76.50 area against the euro but will base thereafter."
Still, Gallo also agrees with the raft of bank analysts who
have warned on sterling's fate against a broadly stronger dollar
this year.
Britain is facing the most open and uncertain general
election of modern times in May, even as the country struggles
with growing fiscal pressures and a current account deficit
running of around 6 percent.
"The problem with current account deficits is that they're
always fundable until they're not. A developed country like the
UK shouldn't be building up external liabilities of 6 percent a
year," said Adam Cole, head of European FX strategy with RBC
Capital Markets in London.
"It is driven by the government (deficit) and not the
private sector, which is why politics matters so much this time,
in a way it hasn't typically when the UK has run up balance of
payments problems in the past."
(Additional reporting by Jemima Kelly; Editing by Hugh Lawson)