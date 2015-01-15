LONDON Jan 15 Sterling hit a six-year high
against a struggling euro on Thursday on growing expectations
the European Central Bank will embark soon on outright
government bond buying.
Traders said the pound was also still drawing support from
expectations that the British economy would outperform its peers
in Europe.
With inflation subdued and growth slowing, investors have
pushed back when they expect the Bank of England to raise
interest rates. But the UK's prospects still contrast with the
threat of deflation facing the euro zone.
The euro was down 0.1 percent at 77.30 pence,
having dropped to 77.25 pence, its lowest level since late 2008.
The single currency has lost 3.5 percent in the past three
months and chartists say it on the verge of dropping to lows of
74.50 pence - a level last visited in early 2008.
"Short euro/sterling looks a good avenue to be exposed to
ECB QE and any re-assessment of Bank of England tightening
prospects," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.
"Look to sell a euro rally to 77.45/65 pence."
The euro weakened on Wednesday after an adviser to the
European Court of Justice said an ECB bond-buying programme was
legal under certain conditions. That was seen as paving the way
for quantitative easing to be announced, perhaps as early as
Jan. 22, when the ECB governing council meets.
Despite gains against the euro, sterling lagged the dollar.
Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5209.
Investors are wary of adding bets on the pound, especially
against the dollar, before a general election in May. The
election is likely to be the most uncertain in modern times and
may lead to another fractious coalition government - and to a
referendum on Britain's membership of the European Union.
"Sterling remains a sell on any rallies in our view as
political issues move into focus by spring," said Jonathan Webb,
head of FX strategy at Jefferies in a note. "Cracks in economic
data would be a bonus to our bearish sterling view."
(Reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by Larry King)