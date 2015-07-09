LONDON, July 9 Sterling recovered from a one-month low on Thursday, drawing support from strong housing data and a British budget that was not as fiscally tight as many investors had expected.

Investors are likely to shrug off a Bank of England monetary policy decision later in the day. The central bank is widely expected to keep interest rates unchanged at 0.5 percent, given the uncertainty over Greece and which Governor Mark Carney last week flagged as a potential risk to the UK economy.

Sterling was up 0.2 percent against the dollar at $1.5395, having fallen to a one-month low of $1.5330 on Wednesday. The euro was 0.5 percent lower at 71.735 pence , off a three-week high of 72.24 pence struck on Wednesday.

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday its monthly house price balance jumped to +40 in June from +34 in May. That was the highest since July 2014 and a bigger rise than most economists polled by Reuters had expected.

On Wednesday, finance minister George Osborne announced a budget that trimmed the forecast for British growth in 2015 to 2.4 percent from a forecast of 2.5 percent made in March. Growth was still expected to outpace the United States, Germany and France.

"The budget was not particularly tight. Euro/sterling has been stronger than we imagined, but we doubt gains above 72 pence are sustained," said Chris Turner, head of currency strategy at ING.

Investors had been expecting a degree of fiscal tightening to be announced after the Conservative Party won the May general election. Osborne said he would freeze working-age benefits for four years and raise the thresholds at which Britons can access the country's tax credits system.

All in all, the welfare cuts he announced are expected to save the 12 billion pounds and were well within expectations, analysts and traders said.

"At the margin, it could offer some support for the pound as a slower pace of fiscal tightening now planned for next year is more supportive for growth and could make the BoE more comfortable to begin tightening monetary policy," Lee Hardman, a currency analyst at Bank of Tokyo Mitsubishi wrote in a note.

Investors are pricing in the chance of a first rate increase around the first quarter of next year. Expectations for an earlier tightening were pushed back in recent weeks amid the turmoil in Greece and warnings by BoE officials about the impact of a strong currency on growth. (Reporting by Anirban Nag, editing by Larry King)