Sterling steadies after Supreme Court turbulence
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON Nov 21 Sterling jumped by a full cent in a few seconds just after 1325 GMT on Monday, with dealers at several major banks saying there had been no clear driver of the move in a currency still smarting from a so-called "flash crash" a month ago.
Sterling, already up on the day against the dollar in midday trading in London, surged to $1.2500, before retreating to $1.2466, up 1 percent on the day.
It also gained around half a percent to 85.015 pence per euro, passing Friday's two-month highs against the single currency.
Volatility of the pound has jumped since a vote in June to leave the European Union and it sank briefly by almost 10 percent before rebounding in a dramatic off-session move on Oct. 7 which central bank officials are still investigating. (Reporting by Patrick Graham; editing by Nigel Stephenson)
* Graphic: Trade-weighted sterling since Brexit vote http://tmsnrt.rs/2hwV9Hv
LONDON, Jan 24 Sterling fell and London's FTSE 100 index rose on Tuesday after the Supreme Court ruled that the government must go through parliament, but not the UK's regional assemblies, to trigger talks on leaving the European Union.
LONDON, Jan 24 Foreign exchange trading out of London rose 3 percent in October 2016 compared with a year earlier, but at $2.18 trillion a day it was still down from the equivalent six months earlier, a semi-annual survey by the Bank of England showed on Tuesday.