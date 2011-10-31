(Adds details on euro/sterling, quotes, updates prices)

* Sterling/yen spikes to highest in two months

* Cable under pressure as dollar advances

* Euro/sterling under pressure, stuck to a range

By William James

LONDON, Oct 31 Sterling rose to its highest in two months against the yen on Monday and was on track for its biggest daily gain in more than seven months after Japanese authorities intervened to drive their currency lower.

The dollar's gains post-intervention left sterling under pressure against the greenback, although it managed to eke out gains against the euro.

"Sterling is being driven by external factors -- investor perception about the dollar and the euro and the intervention by the Japanese has pushed the dollar higher, keeping cable under pressure," said Michael Derks, chief strategist, at FxPro. "But I would expect to see a fair bit of support around the $1.60 area."

Sterling was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.6050 versus the dollar and well below at seven-week peak of $1.6153 hit on Friday.

Still, the pound was on track for its best monthly performance against the dollar since April and some analysts said near-term resistance lay around its 200-day moving average which comes in at around $1.6140.

Against the yen, sterling spiked to as high as 127.26 yen, its highest since Aug 22, before trimming some of those gains to trade at 125.13 with traders citing stops below 123.90. It tracked gains made in dollar/yen which jumped nearly 5 percent to a three-month high of 79.55 yen .

The euro was also up against the yen rising more than 2 percent to trade at 109.55 yen, having risen to its highest since late August.

EURO LAGS STERLING

The euro lagged sterling, dropping 0.55 percent to 87.22 pence . That pushed euro/sterling below the 200-day moving average which came at 87.38 pence with near-term support at 86.90 pence - the low struck on Oct. 27.

Analysts said the focus this week for the euro/sterling pair would be Thursday's European Central Bank interest rate decision and policy update.

A sharp deterioration in leading indicators in the euro zone has raised the chances the region could fall into recession. A Reuters poll sees the ECB keeping rates on hold this month but forecasts a cut in December.

"If they sound too hawkish or committed to price stability we could see the euro come off quite sharply and then we would probably target the 86.50 area in euro/sterling," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

On the other hand, she said a dovish outlook could boost riskier assets and the euro on expectations of better growth on the back of loose monetary conditions.

Sterling has broadly underperformed the euro so far this year, especially against the dollar, on expectations of more quantitative easing from the Bank of England and the threat of recession in the UK.

Preliminary estimates of third quarter UK GDP will be published this week and analysts expected a small rebound in growth. .

Analysts said the data was not expected to draw a strong market reaction with greater focus on fourth quarter GDP, which would provide insight into the effect of the Bank of England's latest round of quantitative easing.

Earlier in the day UK data showed British mortgage approvals fell and net mortgage lending slowed for the second month running in September. Other data showed the BOE's preferred money supply gauge also eased.