(Adds details on euro/sterling, quotes, updates prices)
* Sterling/yen spikes to highest in two months
* Cable under pressure as dollar advances
* Euro/sterling under pressure, stuck to a range
By William James
LONDON, Oct 31 Sterling rose to its highest in
two months against the yen on Monday and was on track for its
biggest daily gain in more than seven months after Japanese
authorities intervened to drive their currency lower.
The dollar's gains post-intervention left sterling under
pressure against the greenback, although it managed to eke out
gains against the euro.
"Sterling is being driven by external factors -- investor
perception about the dollar and the euro and the intervention by
the Japanese has pushed the dollar higher, keeping cable under
pressure," said Michael Derks, chief strategist, at FxPro. "But
I would expect to see a fair bit of support around the $1.60
area."
Sterling was down 0.4 percent on the day at $1.6050 versus
the dollar and well below at seven-week peak of $1.6153
hit on Friday.
Still, the pound was on track for its best monthly
performance against the dollar since April and some analysts
said near-term resistance lay around its 200-day moving average
which comes in at around $1.6140.
Against the yen, sterling spiked to as high as
127.26 yen, its highest since Aug 22, before trimming some of
those gains to trade at 125.13 with traders citing stops below
123.90. It tracked gains made in dollar/yen which jumped nearly
5 percent to a three-month high of 79.55 yen .
The euro was also up against the yen rising more
than 2 percent to trade at 109.55 yen, having risen to its
highest since late August.
EURO LAGS STERLING
The euro lagged sterling, dropping 0.55 percent to 87.22
pence . That pushed euro/sterling below the 200-day
moving average which came at 87.38 pence with near-term support
at 86.90 pence - the low struck on Oct. 27.
Analysts said the focus this week for the euro/sterling pair
would be Thursday's European Central Bank interest rate decision
and policy update.
A sharp deterioration in leading indicators in the euro zone
has raised the chances the region could fall into recession. A
Reuters poll sees the ECB keeping rates on hold this month but
forecasts a cut in December.
"If they sound too hawkish or committed to price stability
we could see the euro come off quite sharply and then we would
probably target the 86.50 area in euro/sterling," said Kathleen
Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.
On the other hand, she said a dovish outlook could boost
riskier assets and the euro on expectations of better growth on
the back of loose monetary conditions.
Sterling has broadly underperformed the euro so far this
year, especially against the dollar, on expectations of more
quantitative easing from the Bank of England and the threat of
recession in the UK.
Preliminary estimates of third quarter UK GDP will be
published this week and analysts expected a small rebound in
growth. .
Analysts said the data was not expected to draw a strong
market reaction with greater focus on fourth quarter GDP, which
would provide insight into the effect of the Bank of England's
latest round of quantitative easing.
Earlier in the day UK data showed British mortgage approvals
fell and net mortgage lending slowed for the second month
running in September. Other data showed the BOE's preferred
money supply gauge also eased. .
(additional reporting by Anirban Nag; Editing by John
Stonestreet)