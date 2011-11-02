* Cable rises on PMI data, ebbing USD demand

* Euro extends gains vs sterling, rebounding after Tuesday's selloff

* Stg/Dlr seen unlikely to test $1.61-SocGen

By William James

LONDON, Nov 2 Sterling firmed against the dollar on Wednesday, recovering some of the previous day's losses as the rally in safe-haven assets waned, although gains were likely to be capped and it underperformed the euro.

Sterling clawed back 0.3 percent on the U.S. dollar after losing 0.8 percent on Tuesday when investors scrambled for the relative safety of dollars after Greece's decision to hold a referendum on its EU bailout.

Cable last stood at $1.5990, having earlier hit a session high of $1.6048 when above-forecast UK data pushed sterling above the 100-day moving average and triggered stops.

UK construction purchasing managers' index data for October rose to 53.9 from 50.1 in September, confounding expectations for a marginal decline.

However, the 200-day moving average at $1.6141 or the Oct. 31 high of $1.6167 were unlikely to face a serious test given investors were still broadly anxious over the euro zone crisis. Traders cited decent selling by corporates above $1.60.

"For sterling the machinations with respect to the euro crisis remain the dominant driver... perhaps this morning there's a slightly more benign view of what's going on in Greece," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FXPro.

The euro recovered from the previous day's losses, rising 0.3 percent against the pound to 86.12 pence, having hit a one-month low in the previous session. Traders said a European national central bank was seen buying the euro and selling sterling for commercial requirements.

"Volatility should fade out of the market today, unless we get another random event out of south-eastern Europe," said Kit Juckes, currency strategist at Societe Generale.

"I'd be surprised if we made it as high as $1.61... we're in a fairly tight range around $1.60 until we get through to events leading up to the weekend."

Commerzbank recommended a short position in sterling targeting $1.5632, the Oct. 18 low, following the recent failure at the 200-day moving average and a break in the short-term uptrend.

CENTRAL BANK FOCUS

Markets' focus turns to monetary policy meetings in the U.S. and Europe in the coming days ahead of the Group of 20 meeting where Europe's escalating debt crisis was set to be the main subject of discussion.

The U.S. Federal Reserve was expected to offer little in the way of fresh policy moves, despite recent signs that some Fed officials were backing fresh quantitative easing should the U.S. economy weaken further.

"Confirmation from the Fed this evening that more QE will not be forthcoming immediately could push cable lower," said Rabobank currency strategist Jane Foley in a note to clients.

Foley highlighted the top of the Ichimoku cloud, at around $1.5973 which would offer support on any fall.

Thursday's European Central Bank meeting was also in focus with incoming bank President Mario Draghi under close scrutiny for any sign of dovishness on interest rates or a bias toward a more active role for the ECB in fighting the debt crisis.

"The possibility (of a rate cut) has been somewhat factored in over the last few days. I'm not convinced it would weaken the euro considerably," FXPro's Derks said. (Editing by Anna Willard)