By Patrick Graham
LONDON, June 16 Britain's pound topped $1.70 for
the first time since August 2009 on Monday, adding to gains made
since the head of the Bank of England surprised markets last
week by hinting that interest rates could rise this year.
A rapidly improving UK economy has made sterling one of the
past year's biggest winners on major currency markets but until
Governor Mark Carney's comments on Thursday - seen as a reversal
of his previous dovish stance - doubts had been creeping in.
An interview given by Carney's deputy, Charlie Bean, on
Sunday added fuel to market speculation that the balance of
opinion on the bank's seven-strong policy committee may be fast
changing in favour of raising the premium for holding sterling.
Bean said he was optimistic about growth and would welcome
the bank's starting to "normalise" interest rates. Many analysts
now expect the minutes of the bank's June meeting on Wednesday
to show at least one member backing an immediate hike.
"All of these remarks do suggest the tide is turning at the
Bank of England," said Jane Foley, a currency strategist with
Rabobank in London. "Whether that means that a hike by the end
of this year is on the cards, we are not sure. But these minutes
may go some way to showing us."
Many economists say privately that the bank will be
reluctant to raise rates close to parliamentary elections next
May which look set to be as tightly fought as 2010 polls which
generated Britain's first hung parliament in decades.
With Finance Minister George Osborne's Conservatives
promising more spending cuts and facing threats from populist
anti-EU party UKIP and the main centre-left Labour opposition,
the outcome of the election may prove important for the BoE's
assessment of fiscal policy prospects.
But a number of economists also argue the shift in the
bank's tone may be in part due to concerns over the housing
sector and potential impact on thousands of heavily borrowed
households for which higher rates might be crippling.
Economists at the world's second-biggest currency trader,
Deutsche Bank, on Friday brought forward its prediction for a
first rise in BoE rates by six months, to November from May.
Credit Suisse followed suit on Monday.
"This change in tone is more about when the bank starts its
journey rather than its intended destination," Credit Suisse
analysts said. "We expect a slow and limited tightening cycle.
And one in which tighter macroprudential and monetary policy
moves complement each other."
STRONGER DOLLAR
Sterling gained as much as a third of a percent against the
dollar to a five-year high of $1.7011 as traders arrived at
their desks in London on Monday, while the euro fell to its
lowest against the pound since early October 2012.
But most of those new gains evaporated in morning trade in
Europe and traders said that sterling might struggle to push
higher still, at least against the dollar.
"Markets have now gone a long way in pricing in the scenario
of the BoE being the first major central bank to raise rates,"
analysts at Dutch bank ABN Amro said. "Speculative net sterling
long positions in the futures market are close to a five-year
high. It is likely that these positions will dampen sterling's
upside."
Others maintain that the prospect of another hawkish message
from the BoE minutes will help the pound. Before Carney's
comments last week, analysts had already been speculating that
the minutes would show his colleague Martin Weale had voted in
favour of a hike in rates now.
A number of analysts also speculate that Carney may have
changed message so quickly in order to ensure he was not left
behind by the consensus on the council.
"Strength could continue heading into Wednesday's minutes,"
Citi analysts said in a morning note. "Indications a more
hawkish contingent are growing closer to, or in fact voted for,
hikes in June are likely to spur on the recent rally."
Rabobank's Foley said the pound's strength would be more
visible against the euro, undermined by the European Central
Bank's moves to loosen policy just as the BoE headed in the
opposite direction.
A U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week also may hint at
when it will start to raise rates after the projected end to its
monthly quantitative easing programme in September or October.
"As long as the ECB maintains this dovish line sterling will
remain strong against the euro and we could see it gain to as
much (little) as 78 pence," Foley said. "Against the dollar it
may be more complicated."
