* Sterling holds below 2 1/2 mth high of $1.5884

* Easing global growth worries, UK PMIs help pound

* But more QE seen ahead; service sector PMI due Friday

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Feb 2 Sterling held near a two-and-a-half month high versus the dollar on Thursday, supported by a cautiously optimistic outlook for riskier currencies and data from the UK which pointed at growth in the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Dealers, however, said persistent worries over the UK economy and the likelihood that the Bank of England will announce an increase in its asset purchase programme next week were likely to keep the pound in check, with data from the dominant service sector awaited on Friday.

The pound was trading close to flat for the day at $1.5823 after rising to $1.5884 on Wednesday, its highest since Nov. 18. Resistance was the 200-day moving average which has not been breached since late October at $1.5952, while bids were seen at $1.5800/1.5780.

Equity markets were holding onto recent gains and market players said a dovish outlook from the U.S. Federal Reserve had been weighing on the dollar generally as well as an easing in global growth concerns, helping risk sentiment and underpinning the pound.

"The cyclical data bodes well for global growth and sterling is increasingly correlated with global growth prospects because of its reliance on exports," said Raghav Subbarao, currency strategist at Barclays Capital.

The euro traded flat for the day at 83.03 pence, roughly in the middle of this year's 82.22-84.09 range. Bids were highlighted by traders at 82.80 with offers at 83.45/50. The euro was given a brief lift by supportive comments from Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao.

Uncertainty over a Greek debt swap deal and an increasingly ominous outlook for Portuguese sovereign debt kept investors wary of the common currency, however. The European Central Bank is expected to keep offering cheap money to euro zone banks to try and free up liquidity and get them lending to companies and consumers.

"We continue with the view the BoE will be expanding its balance sheet but at a slower rate than the ECB will be with its LTRO which will reflect in a stronger sterling against the euro," said Lauren Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.

SERVICES PMI AWAITED

British construction companies have grown more optimistic about their business prospects for this year despite a slower expansion in activity in January, a survey showed on Thursday, adding to hopes that the economy may avoid recession.

A survey of UK manufacturing on Wednesday had eased some worries over the UK economy after a contraction in GDP in the fourth quarter reinforced expectations that more asset purchases would be needed to try and support flagging growth.

Data from the more significant services sector is awaited on Friday, with economists in a Reuters poll expecting a positive reading of 53.5, slightly below the previous month's 54.0.

Still, most analysts expect the BoE to adopt more asset purchases at next week's Monetary Policy Committee meeting, despite an apparent lack of consensus among its voting members.

"The last BoE statement indicated some division of opinion on the need for more QE and our economists have revised expectations down to 50 billion from 75 billion pounds next week," said Subbarao.

"Services PMI is only one reading; they will consider it but it would have to be a very strong number to dissuade them entirely from more QE." (Editing by Susan Fenton)