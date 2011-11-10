* BoE holds steady on rates, QE; Cable firms

* Euro rebound pushes EUR/GBP away from 8-month lows

* Euro zone instability still supports lower euro/sterling

By William James

LONDON, Nov 10 Sterling edged higher against the dollar after the Bank of England fulfilled market expectations by keeping interest rates and asset purchases on hold, but the pound slipped versus the euro as the common currency broadly rebounded.

The Bank of England voted to keep interest rates at a record low 0.5 percent and opted not to raise the amount set aside for the quantitative easing programme designed to breathe life into the country's fragile economy.

This was widely anticipated by the market, and given the BOE did not produce any surprises like expanding its asset purchase plan, it drove the pound slightly stronger versus the dollar at $1.5953. Options expiries were seen at $1.60 and $1.6230, IFR data showed.

The policy decision pushed the focus on to next week's central bank inflation report which could reveal the extent of weak economic fundamentals in the UK, bringing the increased likelihood of larger asset purchase targets by December.

Despite the increasing chance of fresh cash injections, typically negative for sterling, investors were likely to remain reluctant to build up long euro/sterling positions while the market's main driver remained the euro zone debt crisis.

"It's going to be a difficult one to position for... sterling has been jolted around, not by domestic concerns or even QE2 last month, but by what's gone on in Europe," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

The euro last traded at 85.30 pence, up 0.2 percent on the day, gaining across the board as Italian bond yields stabilised on signs that political deadlock may be easing.

However, concerns over the health of the euro zone heavyweight remained acute and kept up the threat of renewed euro weakness.

Highlighting the volatile outlook, euro/sterling rebounded from eight-month lows seen in early trade, driven by a recovery in the common currency.

"Euro/sterling is at the lower end, and very weak within its range and a breach of 85.00 could take us all the way back to lows around 83.00 that we last saw in January," Brooks said.

Fears over the future the euro zone remained high while Italian 10-year bond yields hovered near the 7 percent level, close to the point at which fellow euro zone states were forced to stop issuing new debt and seek bailouts.

Commerzbank technical analysts highlighted Wednesday's break below the euro/sterling 200-week moving average of 85.40 pence as a landmark development.

If this is sustained at Friday's close, the pair may trade down to 83.53 pence -- a support line drawn connecting lows hit in mid-2008 and mid-2010.

Below that, the 2010 low of 80.67 is a target in one to three months, Commerzbank said. (Editing by Toby Chopra)