* Sterling falls vs euro; Italy vote in focus
* Short squeeze drives EUR/GBP higher, potential to rise
further
* BoE inflation rpt may add to QE debate, Cable seen firm
By William James
LONDON, Nov 11 Sterling dropped against
the euro on Friday as investors bought back the common currency
after a fall to eight-month lows this week and trimmed bearish
bets against it, with further losses likely in the coming days
as more players adjust positions.
The focus remained on developments within the euro zone
where Italy will vote on austerity measures in a bid to convince
European officials and bond markets that it can address its
fiscal problems.
After winning support in the Italian senate, the vote is
expected to pass over the weekend and would mean Prime Minister
Silvio Berlusconi stepping aside for a new unity government.
That prospect drove investors to unwind some of their
bearish bets against the euro, lifting the shared currency 0.3
percent versus the pound to 85.63 pence.
It tripped stops at 85.65-70 pence to hit a session high of
85.87 pence. More stops said at 86.10 pence , but traders cite
offers around 86.00. IFR maturity calendar shows 86.00 expiry,
which may influence as well, as well as expiries at $1.5900 in
cable.
Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5916.
"Running into the weekend, it's more likely that we get
(short euro) positions being cleared out, unless there are
negative headlines specific to the euro zone," said Ankita
Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS.
To the downside in the euro/sterling, the 200-week moving
average around at 85.48 provided support having been briefly
breached in the previous session. More support is seen just
below that level, limiting the potential for losses.
"Around the 85.30 area we had seen a lot of two-way price
action, with lots of previous highs and lows ... it's going to
be quite hard for euro/sterling to sell back below that," Dudani
said.
Euro/sterling fell to a eight-month low of 84.86 on Thursday
and is on course to post losses for the second straight week.
MACRO OUTLOOK EYED
After the Bank of England kept interest rates and asset
purchase plans unchanged on Thursday, focus for the UK currency
has turned to next week's inflation report which is expected to
make a case for increased quantitative easing.
"If it's a dovish inflation report, there's a risk that
that's what the market moves to discount -- that either they
extend the duration or the size of the QE programme," said Adam
Cole global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.
"On that you would probably get a short-term knee-jerk
reaction in sterling but I don't think it would be sustained
very long."
Cole expected the pound to strengthen against the euro with
85.00 pence as a short-term target and 80.00 as a longer-term
view.
Analysts argue with the U.S. facing its own fiscal problems
and the euro zone debt crisis escalating, investments into UK
gilts are likely to be favoured by portfolio managers seeking
safety.
ING forecasts an additional rise in the BoE's latest QE to
200 billion pounds from the current 75 billion pounds, but it
argues that sterling may still stay reasonably strong against
other major currencies even if this were to happen.
Its analysts argue that the pound will benefit from debt and
economic problems in the euro zone, the U.S. and other
countries.
"We see GBP/USD holding near the $1.57/1.60 area over coming
months and rallying if the (U.S. Federal Reserve) pulls the
trigger on QE3," the bank said in a note.
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)