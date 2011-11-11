* Sterling falls vs euro; Italy vote in focus

* Short squeeze drives EUR/GBP higher, potential to rise further

* BoE inflation rpt may add to QE debate, Cable seen firm

By William James

LONDON, Nov 11 Sterling dropped against the euro on Friday as investors bought back the common currency after a fall to eight-month lows this week and trimmed bearish bets against it, with further losses likely in the coming days as more players adjust positions.

The focus remained on developments within the euro zone where Italy will vote on austerity measures in a bid to convince European officials and bond markets that it can address its fiscal problems.

After winning support in the Italian senate, the vote is expected to pass over the weekend and would mean Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi stepping aside for a new unity government.

That prospect drove investors to unwind some of their bearish bets against the euro, lifting the shared currency 0.3 percent versus the pound to 85.63 pence.

It tripped stops at 85.65-70 pence to hit a session high of 85.87 pence. More stops said at 86.10 pence , but traders cite offers around 86.00. IFR maturity calendar shows 86.00 expiry, which may influence as well, as well as expiries at $1.5900 in cable.

Sterling was steady against the dollar at $1.5916.

"Running into the weekend, it's more likely that we get (short euro) positions being cleared out, unless there are negative headlines specific to the euro zone," said Ankita Dudani, G-10 currency strategist at RBS.

To the downside in the euro/sterling, the 200-week moving average around at 85.48 provided support having been briefly breached in the previous session. More support is seen just below that level, limiting the potential for losses.

"Around the 85.30 area we had seen a lot of two-way price action, with lots of previous highs and lows ... it's going to be quite hard for euro/sterling to sell back below that," Dudani said.

Euro/sterling fell to a eight-month low of 84.86 on Thursday and is on course to post losses for the second straight week.

MACRO OUTLOOK EYED

After the Bank of England kept interest rates and asset purchase plans unchanged on Thursday, focus for the UK currency has turned to next week's inflation report which is expected to make a case for increased quantitative easing.

"If it's a dovish inflation report, there's a risk that that's what the market moves to discount -- that either they extend the duration or the size of the QE programme," said Adam Cole global head of FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets.

"On that you would probably get a short-term knee-jerk reaction in sterling but I don't think it would be sustained very long."

Cole expected the pound to strengthen against the euro with 85.00 pence as a short-term target and 80.00 as a longer-term view.

Analysts argue with the U.S. facing its own fiscal problems and the euro zone debt crisis escalating, investments into UK gilts are likely to be favoured by portfolio managers seeking safety.

ING forecasts an additional rise in the BoE's latest QE to 200 billion pounds from the current 75 billion pounds, but it argues that sterling may still stay reasonably strong against other major currencies even if this were to happen.

Its analysts argue that the pound will benefit from debt and economic problems in the euro zone, the U.S. and other countries.

"We see GBP/USD holding near the $1.57/1.60 area over coming months and rallying if the (U.S. Federal Reserve) pulls the trigger on QE3," the bank said in a note. (Editing by Ruth Pitchford, Ron Askew)