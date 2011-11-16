* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs

* BoE paints gloomy UK picture, fresh asset purchases eyed

* Cable seen dropping to $1.56; technical breaks may extend fall

By William James

LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling hit a four-week low on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut growth and inflation forecasts, leaving the door open for more monetary stimulus, while the dollar strengthened on safe haven flows driven by the euro zone debt crisis.

Investors sought to trim holdings of riskier currencies as the euro zone debt problems continued to threaten Italy's ability to fund its debt at a sustainable cost, and after an Italian bank asked for extended access to ECB funds.

The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.5800, having touched $1.5745 -- its lowest since Oct. 20. Sterling rose against the euro by virtue of its perceived less risky status, pushing the single currency 0.2 percent lower to 85.35 pence.

The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report showed Britain on the brink of contraction and forecast that inflation would fall well below target. This indicated, as many anticipated, that it may add to its 275 billion pound asset purchase programme.

Earlier, labour market data showed Britain's jobless rate at a 15-year high, reinforcing the weakness in the UK economy.

"It's all bad news for sterling, but the surprise effect was limited, which is why the scale of the sterling decline is also limited so far," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.

After breaking below the 55-day moving average at $1.5813, which had previously acted as strong support, the next support level was $1.5719, the 50 percent retracement of the rise between Oct. 6 and Oct. 31. Below that, analysts also highlighted the Oct. 20 low of $1.5680.

Traders also cited steady buying on dips by Middle East investors.

SELL ON A REBOUND

Positioning data on Monday showed speculators have cut back bearish bets against sterling. This leaves scope for them to initiate fresh short positions, meaning any bounce is likely to attract selling.

Morgan Stanley recommended entering short positions at $1.5870 with a target of $1.5360 and a stop at $1.5970.

The prospect of a wave of sterling supply to fund increased central bank purchases of UK bonds weighed on the pound against the dollar as investors positioned for fresh falls.

"Slow growth, more (quantitative easing) and low CPI is all good news for gilt investors, and so that probably provides some safe haven bid for sterling from that perspective," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.

"But does it support sterling against the dollar? I'm not so sure it does, particularly if we're in a very risk averse environment ... It's a case of sterling still looking slightly better against the euro but also still slightly struggling against the dollar in the case of risk-off." (Editing by Catherine Evans)