* Dollar/sterling lower; euro crisis safety bid weighs
* BoE paints gloomy UK picture, fresh asset purchases eyed
* Cable seen dropping to $1.56; technical breaks may extend
fall
By William James
LONDON, Nov 16 Sterling hit a four-week
low on Wednesday after the Bank of England cut growth and
inflation forecasts, leaving the door open for more monetary
stimulus, while the dollar strengthened on safe haven flows
driven by the euro zone debt crisis.
Investors sought to trim holdings of riskier currencies as
the euro zone debt problems continued to threaten Italy's
ability to fund its debt at a sustainable cost, and after an
Italian bank asked for extended access to ECB funds.
The pound fell 0.1 percent against the dollar to
$1.5800, having touched $1.5745 -- its lowest since Oct. 20.
Sterling rose against the euro by virtue of its perceived less
risky status, pushing the single currency 0.2 percent lower to
85.35 pence.
The Bank of England's quarterly inflation report showed
Britain on the brink of contraction and forecast that inflation
would fall well below target. This indicated, as many
anticipated, that it may add to its 275 billion pound asset
purchase programme.
Earlier, labour market data showed Britain's jobless
rate at a 15-year high, reinforcing the weakness in the UK
economy.
"It's all bad news for sterling, but the surprise effect was
limited, which is why the scale of the sterling decline is also
limited so far," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of
currency strategy at JP Morgan Private Bank.
After breaking below the 55-day moving average at $1.5813,
which had previously acted as strong support, the next support
level was $1.5719, the 50 percent retracement of the rise
between Oct. 6 and Oct. 31. Below that, analysts also
highlighted the Oct. 20 low of $1.5680.
Traders also cited steady buying on dips by Middle East
investors.
SELL ON A REBOUND
Positioning data on Monday showed speculators have cut back
bearish bets against sterling. This leaves scope for them to
initiate fresh short positions, meaning any bounce is likely to
attract selling.
Morgan Stanley recommended entering short positions at
$1.5870 with a target of $1.5360 and a stop at $1.5970.
The prospect of a wave of sterling supply to fund increased
central bank purchases of UK bonds weighed on the pound against
the dollar as investors positioned for fresh falls.
"Slow growth, more (quantitative easing) and low CPI is all
good news for gilt investors, and so that probably provides some
safe haven bid for sterling from that perspective," said Jeremy
Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World Markets.
"But does it support sterling against the dollar? I'm not so
sure it does, particularly if we're in a very risk averse
environment ... It's a case of sterling still looking slightly
better against the euro but also still slightly struggling
against the dollar in the case of risk-off."
