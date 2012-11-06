* UK industrial output slides, indicates economic weakness * Investors expect BoE to hold fire on Thursday * Euro zone crisis, US election to dictate currency moves By Anooja Debnath LONDON Nov 6, Sterling eased from a one-month high against the euro on Tuesday after disappointing UK industrial output data dampened prospects for a sustained economic recovery. Sterling's losses were likely to be limited, however, as concerns about whether Greece's parliament would pass crucial austerity measures and even more grim euro zone data weighed on the euro. Investors also headed for the safe-havens of the dollar and the yen with one eye on Tuesday's U.S. presidential election, which looked too close to call. The single currency was slightly higher at 80.10 pence, having earlier dropped to 79.84 pence, its lowest since Oct. 2 with near-term resistance at its 55-day moving average of 80.14 pence. "Markets want to see how uncertainties in the U.S. and the euro zone play out as both are crucial in terms of how we end the year in terms of levels and sentiment," said Simon Smith, head of research at FXPro. Smith sees near-term support for the euro at 79.66 pence, its 100-day moving average. Sterling was likely to hold firm against the euro, which has also lost ground after a spate of dismal data fuelled doubts about whether the currency bloc would be able to resolve its debt crisis soon. Investors who are nervous about the euro zone crisis tend to buy safe-haven UK gilts, lending support to sterling against the single currency. QE CALLS Recent data out of the UK has been more upbeat, leading many market players to expect the Bank of England, which meets on Thursday, will hold fire on more bond-buying stimulus until early 2013. But lower-than-expected industrial and manufacturing output data on Tuesday underlined fears that Britain's economic recovery will falter in the final quarter of the year and this will weigh on sterling in the coming months. While the pound's reaction to the data was muted, as trading was subdued ahead of the U.S. election and the BoE meeting, more gloomy UK data could prompt the BoE to move sooner to stimulate the economy and this could weaken sterling. "Sterling has been lower over the last couple of days versus the dollar and hasn't done much versus the euro. Soft data out of the UK doesn't seem to have had very much of an impact," said Daragh Maher, currency strategist at HSBC. "This is because people don't see UK data changing the outcome of the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee on Thursday and on cable (sterling/dollar) there is reluctance to do anything much that is dollar-related ahead of the U.S. elections." Against the dollar, the pound was steady at $1.5977 after falling 0.4 percent on Monday with traders citing support at $1.5935 - the low struck on Oct. 24. Chartists said that having fallen below the 55-day moving average of $1.6050, sterling could decline to $1.5856, its 100-day moving average. The dollar benefited from safe-haven flows before Tuesday's U.S. election, with incumbent Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney neck-and-neck in the polls.