* Sterling hits session highs versus the dollar and euro

* Higher-than-expected UK inflation reduces chance of further easing

* BoE inflation report due Wednesday will influence sterling

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Nov 13 Sterling rose against the dollar and the euro on Tuesday on expectations that new data showing a higher than expected rate of inflation reduced the chances of further monetary easing by the Bank of England.

The pound was up 0.1 percent at $1.5895, having hit a session high of $1.5916 and well above its two-month low of $1.5857 after a surprise spike in UK inflation in October indicated the BoE will probably hold off pumping more money into the economy for now.

Traders cited stop-loss buy orders above $1.5940 with near-term support at its 200-day moving average of $1.5850.

The euro fell to a session low of 79.70 pence after the inflation figures. It was last trading at 79.90 pence, down 0.1 percent on the day with traders citing hedge funds as the main sellers of the euro against sterling.

The single currency recovered from a two-month low against the dollar on a German media report that Greece is likely to receive more than 43 billion euros in aid in one go.

British inflation hit a five-month high in October with annual consumer price inflation jumping to 2.7 percent, new data showed on Tuesday.

"UK inflation is certainly a bit of a surprise to the upside and provided sterling some support. We see euro/sterling drifting lower on the back of this data," said Audrey Childe-Freeman, head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets.

"The data must be taken with caution as inflation in the UK has been overshooting the 2 percent target for at least 35 months in a row and has only had a limited impact on the monetary policy outlook."

Freeman said with her marginally bullish view on sterling she would probably trade on crosses and sell euro/sterling on rallies towards 79.90-79.95 pence.

Sterling's gains could however be short-lived as the main focus for this week will be the BoE's quarterly Inflation Report on Wednesday, when the bank releases its latest growth and inflation projections.

The pound has been under selling pressure since the government unexpectedly announced on Friday it would use the BoE's proceeds from its bond-buying programme to trim its short-term borrowing, a move BoE Governor Mervyn King said equated to a "moderate loosening" of policy.

"No one should doubt that if the Bank thinks it needs to print more money to stimulate growth it will not hesitate do so," said Glenn Uniacke, senior dealer at Moneycorp.

"The prospect of further quantitative easing has receded only temporarily, and any boost in sterling will likely be equally brief."

Markets will scrutinise the report for indications on the outlook for the economy and the prospects of more easing, via bond purchases, which could knock the pound as asset purchases increase the currency's supply.

"We could bounce a bit but we will still find that $1.59 level a very sticky level of resistance. I don't think we will have a rally back up to $1.60-$1.63 but I would certainly be looking for volatility," said Kathleen Brooks, research director at FOREX.com.

Brooks cautioned against selling the pound aggressively until it convincingly broke below its 200-day moving average.

A string of UK data this week, including inflation figures on Tuesday, jobs data on Wednesday and retail sales on Thursday, should give an indication of how the UK economy has performed at the start of the fourth quarter after solid growth in the third quarter.