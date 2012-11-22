* Sterling retreats from two-week high vs dollar

* Euro outperforms sterling on optimism about Greek deal

* Weak UK economy keeps QE bets alive, caps pound's rise

By Anooja Debnath

LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling fell against a buoyant euro on Thursday on optimism of a deal to help debt-laden Greece while lingering risks of further easing by the Bank of England checked its gains against the dollar.

The euro was up 0.4 percent against sterling at 80.76 pence , hovering near its 200-day moving average of 80.75 pence and extending gains into a second straight day. Support for the euro was at 80.37 pence, its 55-day moving average.

The euro rose to a three-week high against the dollar and a 6-1/2 month high versus the yen as investors unwound bets against the single currency on expectations that a solution to the Greek debt problems would be finalised soon.

"I think the euro/sterling going up reflects a better performance from the euro as people are increasingly more confident that a deal gets done around Greece," said Paul Robson, senior FX strategist at RBS.

"Sterling happens to do better when people worry about what is happening in continental Europe."

Investors seeking safety from the debt crisis in Europe usually buy top-rated UK gilts, giving the pound a boost. Those inflows tend to take a breather when worries about the euro zone debt crisis wane.

The euro was supported by comments from European Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn that Greece had taken all necessary steps to secure its next tranche of aid and that euro zone finance ministers should be able to sign off definitively on a deal next Monday.

Euro zone data released earlier showed manufacturing activity contracting less than expected and that also helped the euro.

UK WEAKNESS

The data somewhat eased near-term worries about a deep contraction in the euro zone. But the region is still expected to grapple with recessionary pressures in coming months as austerity and tough reforms dent growth.

That will hurt economic prospects in the UK as the euro zone is the country's biggest trading partner. Recent data out of the UK indicated chances of sustained economic growth were fading which kept alive chances of further easing by the BoE and capped gains in the pound.

British factory orders according to the CBI's monthly industrial trends survey on Thursday were lower-than-expected this month with business confidence in the UK undermined by the uncertainty in U.S. and Europe.

Sterling pared gains to fall to $1.5955 from a two-week high of $1.5978 hit earlier in the day. Traders said an option expiry at $1.5985 was likely to keep any gains in the pound limited for rest of the session.

The pound got a small boost on Wednesday after Bank of England minutes showed only one policymaker voted for more quantitative easing at the BoE's meeting this month.

More QE is normally seen as negative for a currency because it increases its supply.

"For the moment the Monetary Policy Committee has stopped quantitative easing as it clearly is worried about its effectiveness and about inflation being sticky and above target," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.

"That being said, the hurdle for further QE is very low, so if we do see any significant domestic pressures the MPC will step up QE."

Comments reported by Dow Jones from BoE policymaker Martin Weale that there was a significant risk of a contraction in the UK in the fourth quarter also weighed on the pound.