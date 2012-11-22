* Sterling retreats from two-week high vs dollar
* Euro outperforms sterling on optimism about Greek deal
* Weak UK economy keeps QE bets alive, caps pound's rise
By Anooja Debnath
LONDON, Nov 22 Sterling fell against a buoyant
euro on Thursday on optimism of a deal to help debt-laden Greece
while lingering risks of further easing by the Bank of England
checked its gains against the dollar.
The euro was up 0.4 percent against sterling at 80.76 pence
, hovering near its 200-day moving average of 80.75
pence and extending gains into a second straight day. Support
for the euro was at 80.37 pence, its 55-day moving average.
The euro rose to a three-week high against the dollar
and a 6-1/2 month high versus the yen as investors
unwound bets against the single currency on expectations that a
solution to the Greek debt problems would be finalised soon.
"I think the euro/sterling going up reflects a better
performance from the euro as people are increasingly more
confident that a deal gets done around Greece," said Paul
Robson, senior FX strategist at RBS.
"Sterling happens to do better when people worry about what
is happening in continental Europe."
Investors seeking safety from the debt crisis in Europe
usually buy top-rated UK gilts, giving the pound a boost. Those
inflows tend to take a breather when worries about the euro zone
debt crisis wane.
The euro was supported by comments from European Economic
and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn that Greece had
taken all necessary steps to secure its next tranche of aid and
that euro zone finance ministers should be able to sign off
definitively on a deal next Monday.
Euro zone data released earlier showed manufacturing
activity contracting less than expected and that also helped the
euro.
UK WEAKNESS
The data somewhat eased near-term worries about a deep
contraction in the euro zone. But the region is still expected
to grapple with recessionary pressures in coming months as
austerity and tough reforms dent growth.
That will hurt economic prospects in the UK as the euro zone
is the country's biggest trading partner. Recent data out of the
UK indicated chances of sustained economic growth were fading
which kept alive chances of further easing by the BoE and capped
gains in the pound.
British factory orders according to the CBI's monthly
industrial trends survey on Thursday were lower-than-expected
this month with business confidence in the UK undermined by the
uncertainty in U.S. and Europe.
Sterling pared gains to fall to $1.5955 from a
two-week high of $1.5978 hit earlier in the day. Traders said an
option expiry at $1.5985 was likely to keep any gains in the
pound limited for rest of the session.
The pound got a small boost on Wednesday after Bank of
England minutes showed only one policymaker voted for more
quantitative easing at the BoE's meeting this month.
More QE is normally seen as negative for a currency because
it increases its supply.
"For the moment the Monetary Policy Committee has stopped
quantitative easing as it clearly is worried about its
effectiveness and about inflation being sticky and above
target," said Raghav Subbarao, FX strategist at Barclays.
"That being said, the hurdle for further QE is very low, so
if we do see any significant domestic pressures the MPC will
step up QE."
Comments reported by Dow Jones from BoE policymaker Martin
Weale that there was a significant risk of a contraction in the
UK in the fourth quarter also weighed on the pound.