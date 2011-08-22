(Updates prices)

* Sterling bid as nervous investors seek stable haven

* Swiss and Japanese threat of intervention boost pound

* Fundamentals still shaky, concerns over global growth

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Aug 22 Sterling rose on Monday and was likely to stay near recent peaks against the dollar, as investors seeking refuge from turbulence in financial markets and the euro zone debt crisis eyed the UK's relatively decent fiscal position.

Analysts said the pound was also attracting bids from investors who would normally buy the yen or Swiss franc as safe havens but are wary the Japanese authorities and Swiss National Bank will take further action to weaken their currencies.

The pound was last up 0.15 percent against the dollar at $1.6485 , with traders citing stops at $1.6540 and $1.6620, just above Friday's 3-1/2 month high of $1.6618.

It was nearly flat versus the euro at 87.43 pence , with downside stops cited at 86.70 pence. The single currency earlier got a small bid as it pushed through resistance from its seven-day moving average at 87.45 pence but was unable to make significant gains.

"Sterling is seen as a semi-safe haven, it is perceived by investors as the path of least policy resistance," said Adam Myers, FX strategist at Credit Agricole, who said he expected sterling to reach $1.7000 within a month.

"The UK has its own independent currency and the government is perceived to be doing something fiscally austere. It's a haven while there is global asset market turmoil and a lack of solution to the European debt situation."

Investors view the pound as undervalued compared to many other G-10 currencies, particularly against the euro.

Positioning data showed currency speculators increased short positions in sterling versus the dollar in the week ending Aug. 16, suggesting the pound has room to rise further if speculators unwind those positions.

Technical charts also showed strong support for sterling around its 100-day moving average at $1.6292. Against the euro, the pound could make strong gains if it breaks through the 200-day moving average at 86.71 pence.

FRAGILE

Despite sterling's recent strong gains, some analysts warned UK economic fundamentals remained shaky.

One London-based trader said market players saw the pound as the "least ugly" G-10 currency rather than an attractive investment in its own right.

Recent data suggests the UK economy is stagnating, although it is still holding up better than the United States.

A poor factory activity gauge from the United States last week prompted some analysts to predict the world's largest economy could slip into another recession.

With little UK data due in the coming week attention will focus on the second estimate of Q2 GDP due on Friday. Economists are expecting no revision to lacklustre growth figures that showed the UK economy expanded by the 0.2 percent in the second quarter of this year.

"Sterling is not rallying of its own accord, it's rallying because of the deteriorating growth outlook elsewhere," said Lee Hardman, currency economist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ.

Hardman said if a U.S. recession became a reality, sterling's rally could be unwound quickly as investors reach for the security of the dollar, the world's most liquid currency. (Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Anna Willard)