By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Aug 31 Sterling steadied against the dollar and the euro on Wednesday, but it was still under pressure after falls in the previous session, as month-end selling and a gloomy outlook for the British economy weighed on the currency.

Traders said a lack of significant UK data or news flow would leave the pound vulnerable to rebalancing flows for month-end as portfolio managers adjusted currency hedges in favour of the dollar following sharp falls in U.S. equity markets in August.

Analysts were also eyeing the release of UK purchasing manager (PMI) surveys later in the week to confirm growth prospects remain subdued.

"Month-end flows are going to be comparatively important today and there's talk of significant dollar buying which could mitigate against topside momentum for sterling," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

Traders said main month-end flows were likely to kick in around the 1500 GMT London fixing.

Sterling was close to flat versus the dollar at $1.6300 <GBP=D4, holding above Tuesday's low of $1.6255. Traders said stop-losses were placed below $1.6250, while support was at the 55-day moving average at $1.6226.

Offers were reportedly placed higher up at from $1.6380 into $1.6400, while sterling remained well below it's August high of $1.6618.

The euro was flat against the pound at 88.60 pence after rising close to its August high of 88.87. A European sovereign account was reported to be buying euros for month-end purposes.

A run of disappointing economic data has knocked the pound back from its August highs which were hit as some market players looked to the UK as a relatively safe haven from the debt concerns in the euro zone and United States.

Data released overnight showed confidence among British consumers fell to its lowest level in four months in August, another sign they will keep a tight rein on spending, and hampering a fragile economic recovery.

"We have seen a little bit of a reversal in sterling's safe-haven status this month. It's likely to be back towards the 1.60/1.61 area against the dollar if UK PMIs confirm the outlook for the economy is subdued at best," added CIBC's Stretch.

The manufacturing PMI is set for release Thursday, followed by construction sector data on Friday, while the more significant service sector survey will be released on Monday.

Markets expect the Bank of England will keep UK interest rates at record lows at least until late 2012, and expectations have grown that more quantitative easing may also be needed to try and stimulate demand.

BoE policymaker Adam Posen, who has advocated a second round of QE in the UK for more than a year, said in an article for Reuters that central banks across advanced economies should buy more financial assets in a last-ditch attempt to support growth .

"UK M4 money supply numbers (released Tuesday) showed a further contraction with the y/y number decreasing by 1.1%. This provides further fodder for the BoE doves and may strengthen the case for new asset purchases." said UBS analysts in a note. (Editing by Ron Askew)