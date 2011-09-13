* Sterling falls vs dollar, hits 7-1/2 mth low of $1.5762

* Traders cite options barrier, tech support at $1.5750

* UK CPI edges up but more QE still seen possible

* UK trade deficit widens; BoE's Posen speech awaited

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 12 Sterling hovered close to a seven-and-a-half month low against the dollar on Tuesday, after inflation figures failed to quell speculation that the Bank of England could opt for further easing and the UK trade deficit widened unexpectedly.

Sterling was down 0.2 percent at $1.5828 against the dollar , having hit a low of $1.5762, its weakest since Jan. 25. Traders said stop loss orders were triggered around $1.5780, the low hit on July 12 following a large spike lower.

Further falls could see it break below the Jan. 25 low of $1.5750, where traders cited talk of an option barrier.

Annual CPI inflation in Britain picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July, in line with expectations.

However, analysts said the increase was not sufficient to dent expectations that UK interest rates will stay at record lows for a prolonged period, with a risk that the Bank of England may opt for more quantitative easing to boost a flagging economy.

Further data also showed an unexpected deterioration in the UK's trade deficit to its widest since last December, denting hopes that a weak pound may help boost exports and offset a dampening in consumer demand.

Sterling investors awaited a speech due at 1100 GMT from the BoE's arch dove Adam Posen, who has been voting for more quantitative easing, which traders said could add to the negative sentiment on sterling.

"The combination of data is not constructive. Investors are wary of holding sterling, especially against the dollar, in an environment of risk aversion," said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC.

He added he expected sterling to drop below $1.5700 against the dollar if upcoming UK data remains weak. However, the euro may "grind lower" against sterling as worries about the prospect of contagion from the euro zone debt crisis weigh on the single currency.

A survey from the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors on Tuesday gave more downbeat news on the UK, showing house prices in England and Wales fell in August and transactions slipped to levels last seen during the recession in 2009.

This week will also see the release of UK unemployment and retail sales data.

The euro was down 0.1 percent at 86.07 pence , though it stayed comfortably above a 6-month low of 85.31 pence hit on Monday.

The euro has fallen sharply from levels above 88 pence last week as the single currency succumbed to hefty selling pressure due to mounting worries over a potential Greek default, rising Italian bond yields and concerns over French banks.

Technical charts suggested the single currency was likely to run into resistance around 86.60, the 38.2 percent retracement of the Aug. 31 - Sep. 12 slide.

However, any gains for the pound were expected to be limited due to concerns about a weak UK economy, particularly given weakness in the economies of the UK's two largest trading partners, the euro zone and the United States.

"The ongoing large trade deficit in July is disappointing for UK growth prospects," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"While there was a welcome rebound in exports after a dip in June, this was countered by increased imports. Furthermore, weakened global growth, particularly the slowdown in the euro zone, does not bode well for UK exports in the near term at least". (Editing by Anna Willard)