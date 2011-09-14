(Adds graphic, details, update prices)
By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 14 Sterling fell to eight-month
lows versus the dollar on Wednesday, hit by concerns over the
impact of the euro zone's debt crisis on UK growth and British
banks, which could force the Bank of England into more economic
stimulus.
Mounting worries over the euro zone's debt problems kept
investors wary of holding riskier currencies, with the dollar
seen benefiting from a flight to quality and holding close to
near seven-month highs against a basket of currencies.
The pound briefly fell to $1.5706 in European
dealing, its lowest since mid-January. Traders said it had found
support around the October 2009 lows of $1.5708, with the
October 2010 low of $1.5650 likely to be a stronger cushion.
"If the euro area gets toppled, export-led growth is not
going to materialise in the UK," said Raghav Subbarao, currency
strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Sterling is a more high beta currency which is dependent on
growth mainly led by exports. It has been weakening as global
growth conditions are starting to deteriorate."
Sterling did pare losses late in the European morning to
trade around $1.5800, close to flat for the day. Traders cited a
lack of liquidity across the major currencies after the sharp
swings over recent days.
The euro traded with slight gains versus sterling at 86.85
pence. Traders said a large 87.00 option expiry may
act as a pull on the pair into the 1400 GMT cut-off.
The euro had fallen to a six-month low against the pound on
Monday at 85.31 as the single currency came under broad selling
pressure amid speculation over the potential for a Greek default
and rising Italian and Spanish government bond yields.
The euro did garner support after European Commission
President Jose Manuel Barroso said the EC will soon present
options for the introduction of euro bonds, though he warned it
would not put an end to the crisis.
Traders said the euro's subsequent bounce had provided some
welcome relief for sterling against the dollar but it was at
risk of more losses.
UK EXPOSURE TO EURO ZONE
The euro zone's debt crisis is placing its banking sector
under severe strain, prompting rating agency Moody's to cut the
credit ratings of France's Credit Agricole SA and Societe
Generale on Wednesday, which places another drag on the UK
through it's exposure to euro zone banks.
"The UK banking sector is exposed to the euro zone crisis,
particularly to Portugal, Italy, Ireland, Greece and Spain" said
Chris Turner, head of fx strategy at ING.
"We don't want see them take a hit on their exposure to
French banks as well," he said, adding that a break of $1.5700
for sterling could open the way for a deeper correction towards
$1.5500.
MORE QE?
Sterling's recent losses have been compounded by a string of
weak economic data in the UK, which many analysts believe could
force the BoE into pumping more money into the economy to try
and stimulate growth.
Data on Wednesday showed the number of Britons claiming
unemployment benefit rose slightly less than expected last
month, although the number of people without work on the wider
ILO measure showed its biggest rise in two years.
A severe round of fiscal cuts from the UK's coalition
government to try and bring British public finances back into
line may also be having a detrimental effect on the economy, and
act as another negative pull on the pound.
"It looks like we are starting to see a downturn in the
labour market which is not surprising given the economic
performance. With public sector employment down 111,000,
spending cuts appear to be starting to bite and the private
sector is not yet taking up all the slack," said Victoria
Cadman, economist at Investec.
UK public sector workers are threatening a series of
one-day national strikes this autumn involving millions of
workers if the government fails to negotiate over public-sector
pension reforms.
Markets widely expect interest rates in the UK to stay at
record lows of 0.5 percent at least until the end of 2012 and
are even pricing in easier policy, in spite of stubbornly high
inflation. Data on Tuesday showed annual CPI inflation in
picked up to 4.5 percent in August from 4.4 percent in July.
Minutes of this month's BoE rate-setting meeting, scheduled
for release next Wednesday, are awaited to see if the Monetary
Policy Committee is any closer to adopting more stimulus.
Last month's minutes showed two members dropped their calls
for higher rates in a move that could pave the way for the
launch of a second round of quantitative easing.
"The BOE don't want to get caught in a stagflation argument
with high inflation and unemployment in the UK, but if emergency
easing is required, they will deliver," said Turner at ING.
(Editing by Toby Chopra)