By Neal Armstrong
LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling steadied against the
dollar on Friday as investors booked profits on short positions,
but it remained within sight of 8-month lows, dogged by signs
Bank of England officials were inching toward more monetary
stimulus.
The pound rose, however, against a broadly weaker euro which
fell in light trade, with traders awaiting further developments
from a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland amid hopes U.S.
Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner may prod them towards more
aggressive action on the region's debt crisis.
The pound, along with other perceived higher-risk
currencies, jumped on Thursday when central banks stepped in to
relieve stresses on dollar funding in Europe's banking
system.
Sterling fell back to a session low of $1.5745 in early
European trade Friday but soon recovered to $1.5800 to trade
close to flat for the day.
"It looks as though the market got itself too short of cable
this morning, and there are more topside stop-losses through
$1.5830/40," said a London based sales-trader.
Sterling was still within roughly a cent of an eight-month
low of $1.5706 hit on Wednesday when weak domestic data combined
with negative risk sentiment towards the euro zone crisis.
Comments from British Business Secretary Vince Cable on the
potential need for more quantitative easing to prevent weak
demand threatening Britain's fragile economy echoed similar
suggestions from Bank of England policymakers Charlie Bean and
Martin Weale and kept pressure back on the pound.
"Comments on QE from Bean, Cable and Weale have put sterling
a little on the back foot, but I think it should be well
supported around $1.5700/1.5680," said Adrian Schmidt, currency
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
Traders said a break of this week's lows could open up a
deeper correction for the pound towards support at $1.5485, the
50 percent retracement of its 2010-2011 rally.
A broadly weaker euro was down 0.5 percent against the pound
at 87.35 pence having climbed to 87.90 the previous day.
Technical analysts said the outlook for the single currency had
improved after a break above its 200-day moving average earlier
in the week around 87 pence, while resistance was the 55-day
average at 87.85.
Minutes from this month's Bank of England policy meeting
will be watched next Wednesday for signs of whether greater
emphasis was placed on the need for more stimulus.
"The QE discussion is gaining momentum in the UK and is
likely to keep GBP under pressure," said Morgan Stanley analysts
in a note.
"Hence, the MPC minutes over the coming week are of
importance. A shift to the dovish side is expected, but the
market pricing may have gone too far at this point, in our
view."
Markets expect interest rates to remain around historic lows
at least until the end of 2012, with some further easing of
policy also being factored in.
