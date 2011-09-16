(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

* Sterling recovers day's losses as traders cut intraday shorts

* Pound rises versus weak euro as Ecofin meets

* Comments on quantitative easing keep pressure on pound

* MPC minutes in focus next week as QE debate hots up

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling steadied against the dollar on Friday as investors booked profits on short positions, but it remained within sight of 8-month lows, dogged by signs Bank of England officials were inching toward more monetary stimulus.

The pound rose, however, against a broadly weaker euro which fell in light trade, with traders awaiting further developments from a meeting of EU finance ministers in Poland amid hopes U.S. Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner may prod them towards more aggressive action on the region's debt crisis.

The pound, along with other perceived higher-risk currencies, jumped on Thursday when central banks stepped in to relieve stresses on dollar funding in Europe's banking system.

Sterling fell back to a session low of $1.5745 in early European trade Friday but soon recovered to $1.5800 to trade close to flat for the day.

"It looks as though the market got itself too short of cable this morning, and there are more topside stop-losses through $1.5830/40," said a London based sales-trader.

Sterling was still within roughly a cent of an eight-month low of $1.5706 hit on Wednesday when weak domestic data combined with negative risk sentiment towards the euro zone crisis.

Comments from British Business Secretary Vince Cable on the potential need for more quantitative easing to prevent weak demand threatening Britain's fragile economy echoed similar suggestions from Bank of England policymakers Charlie Bean and Martin Weale and kept pressure back on the pound.

"Comments on QE from Bean, Cable and Weale have put sterling a little on the back foot, but I think it should be well supported around $1.5700/1.5680," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Traders said a break of this week's lows could open up a deeper correction for the pound towards support at $1.5485, the 50 percent retracement of its 2010-2011 rally.

A broadly weaker euro was down 0.5 percent against the pound at 87.35 pence having climbed to 87.90 the previous day. Technical analysts said the outlook for the single currency had improved after a break above its 200-day moving average earlier in the week around 87 pence, while resistance was the 55-day average at 87.85.

Minutes from this month's Bank of England policy meeting will be watched next Wednesday for signs of whether greater emphasis was placed on the need for more stimulus.

"The QE discussion is gaining momentum in the UK and is likely to keep GBP under pressure," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"Hence, the MPC minutes over the coming week are of importance. A shift to the dovish side is expected, but the market pricing may have gone too far at this point, in our view."

Markets expect interest rates to remain around historic lows at least until the end of 2012, with some further easing of policy also being factored in. (Editing by John Stonestreet)