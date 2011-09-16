(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)
* Sterling reverses early losses, traders cut short
positions
* Pound rises versus weak euro as Ecofin meets
* Comments on quantitative easing keep downward pressure on
pound
By Naomi Tajitsu
LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling reversed early losses
versus the dollar on Friday as investors booked profits on short
positions, but it remained within sight of an eight-month low,
dogged by signs Bank of England officials were inching toward
more monetary stimulus.
The pound rose against a broadly weaker euro which fell in
light trade, with traders unconvinced that a meeting of EU
finance ministers would result in more aggressive action on the
region's debt crisis.
Sterling rose a touch on the day to $1.5805,
recovering from a session low of $1.5745 after BoE Deputy
Governor Charlie Bean said in a newspaper interview that more
quantitative easing would be effective if more stimulus was
needed.
It was supported after gaining on Thursday, when it and
other currencies perceived to be higher risk jumped after major
central banks stepped in to relieve stresses on dollar funding
in Europe's banking system.
Analysts say the pound was enjoying a reprieve after its
slide to $1.5706 earlier this week -- its lowest since January
-- provided a chance for investors to pick up the currency at a
bargain price.
But many argue sterling will remain under selling pressure
given growing speculation of more QE -- which would be
sterling-negative as it would flood the market with more pounds
-- and the ongoing risks to the UK economy from the euro zone
debt crisis.
"I wouldn't say the selling in sterling has stopped, but
given that Cable has fallen below $1.60, people are looking at
valuations," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.
The euro fell 0.8 percent on the day to 87.17
pence.
The single currency sold off broadly as a meeting of
European finance ministers looked unlikely to yield lasting
measures to help Greece, which is facing the risk of a debt
default.
Technical analysts said the outlook for the single currency
had improved after a break above its 200-day moving average
earlier in the week around 87 pence, while resistance was the
55-day average at 87.85.
QE SPECULATION
Comments from British Business Secretary Vince Cable on the
potential need for more QE to resuscitate Britain's fragile
economy echoed similar suggestions from Bank of England
policymaker Martin Weale on Thursday, and kept pressure back on
the pound.
"Comments on QE from Bean, Cable and Weale have put sterling
a little on the back foot, but I think it should be well
supported around $1.5700/1.5680," said Adrian Schmidt, currency
strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.
Traders said a break of this week's lows could open up a
deeper correction for the pound towards support at $1.5485, the
50 percent retracement of its 2010-2011 rally.
Minutes from this month's Bank of England policy meeting
will be watched next Wednesday for signs of whether greater
emphasis was placed on the need for more stimulus.
"The QE discussion is gaining momentum in the UK and is
likely to keep GBP under pressure," said Morgan Stanley analysts
in a note.
"Hence, the MPC minutes over the coming week are of
importance. A shift to the dovish side is expected, but the
market pricing may have gone too far at this point, in our
view."
Markets expect interest rates to remain around historic lows
at least until the end of 2012, with some further easing of
policy also being factored in.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John
Stonestreet)