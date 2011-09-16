(Adds quotes, details, updates prices)

* Sterling reverses early losses, traders cut short positions

* Pound rises versus weak euro as Ecofin meets

* Comments on quantitative easing keep downward pressure on pound

By Naomi Tajitsu

LONDON, Sept 16 Sterling reversed early losses versus the dollar on Friday as investors booked profits on short positions, but it remained within sight of an eight-month low, dogged by signs Bank of England officials were inching toward more monetary stimulus.

The pound rose against a broadly weaker euro which fell in light trade, with traders unconvinced that a meeting of EU finance ministers would result in more aggressive action on the region's debt crisis.

Sterling rose a touch on the day to $1.5805, recovering from a session low of $1.5745 after BoE Deputy Governor Charlie Bean said in a newspaper interview that more quantitative easing would be effective if more stimulus was needed.

It was supported after gaining on Thursday, when it and other currencies perceived to be higher risk jumped after major central banks stepped in to relieve stresses on dollar funding in Europe's banking system.

Analysts say the pound was enjoying a reprieve after its slide to $1.5706 earlier this week -- its lowest since January -- provided a chance for investors to pick up the currency at a bargain price.

But many argue sterling will remain under selling pressure given growing speculation of more QE -- which would be sterling-negative as it would flood the market with more pounds -- and the ongoing risks to the UK economy from the euro zone debt crisis.

"I wouldn't say the selling in sterling has stopped, but given that Cable has fallen below $1.60, people are looking at valuations," said Ankita Dudani, currency strategist at RBS.

The euro fell 0.8 percent on the day to 87.17 pence.

The single currency sold off broadly as a meeting of European finance ministers looked unlikely to yield lasting measures to help Greece, which is facing the risk of a debt default.

Technical analysts said the outlook for the single currency had improved after a break above its 200-day moving average earlier in the week around 87 pence, while resistance was the 55-day average at 87.85.

QE SPECULATION

Comments from British Business Secretary Vince Cable on the potential need for more QE to resuscitate Britain's fragile economy echoed similar suggestions from Bank of England policymaker Martin Weale on Thursday, and kept pressure back on the pound.

"Comments on QE from Bean, Cable and Weale have put sterling a little on the back foot, but I think it should be well supported around $1.5700/1.5680," said Adrian Schmidt, currency strategist at Lloyds Banking Group.

Traders said a break of this week's lows could open up a deeper correction for the pound towards support at $1.5485, the 50 percent retracement of its 2010-2011 rally.

Minutes from this month's Bank of England policy meeting will be watched next Wednesday for signs of whether greater emphasis was placed on the need for more stimulus.

"The QE discussion is gaining momentum in the UK and is likely to keep GBP under pressure," said Morgan Stanley analysts in a note.

"Hence, the MPC minutes over the coming week are of importance. A shift to the dovish side is expected, but the market pricing may have gone too far at this point, in our view."

Markets expect interest rates to remain around historic lows at least until the end of 2012, with some further easing of policy also being factored in. (Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; Editing by John Stonestreet)