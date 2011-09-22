(Updates prices, adds quote)
* Sterling at 8-1/2 month low vs dollar, record low vs yen
* Fed warning on economy fuels demand for liquid dollar
* QE seen more likely in UK after dovish BoE minutes
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling hit an 8-1/2 month low
against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on Thursday
after the Federal Reserve warned of significant weakness in the
U.S. economy, prompting investors to dump riskier currencies in
favour of safe havens.
The pound tumbled to $1.5400 versus the highly
liquid U.S. dollar, its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2010.
Against the safe-haven yen, sterling hit a record low of 117.52
on trading platform EBS.
Some market players said the sharp falls looked overdone and
there was potential for some short-term profit taking on the
dollar. But the medium-term outlook remained bleak after Bank of
England minutes on Wednesday flagged policymakers' increasing
readiness to ease monetary policy further by kick-starting
quantitative easing (QE).
Quantitative easing is widely seen to be negative for the
pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency.
The Federal Reserve warned of "significant downside risks"
to the U.S. economy but stopped short of expanding its own
balance sheet through more easing, sparking sharp falls in
risk-related currencies including the pound.
Sterling was last down 0.5 percent at $1.5413, joining the
broad selloff in currencies which are perceived to be risky. It
tumbled from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday, with downside
support seen around $1.5347, the December 2010 low.
"There's just a mad scramble to own dollars today, standing
in front of the dollar is like standing in front of a moving
bus. People are looking at what the Fed did last night and
saying there is no new money being made available," said Michael
Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.
"The BoE doesn't help sterling, additional QE looks baked in
the cake over the next couple of months. The global demand for
dollars shows absolutely no sign of slowing and we could see
$1.50 achieved in cable within a couple of weeks."
BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker at the
bank's September meeting to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds
in asset purchases but Wednesday's minutes showed most members
felt the case had strengthened for more asset purchases
immediately.
In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said
concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not
prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost
the economy.
A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that
the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent
chance of more QE by November.
Traders said the sharp drop in cable meant some investors
would be looking to buy at these levels, although the preference
was to sell any sterling rallies.
"I think the extent of the fall does suggest room for some
sort of bounce back. That said, in this very, very tense
environment, demand for the dollar is going to be very strong,"
said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.
"Because there is a risk the euro zone crisis might
intensify there will be downside risk to cable for quite a
while. However, that does not mean we cannot have some small
rallies."
Sterling is likely to track euro falls versus the dollar if
the euro zone debt crisis intensifies because of the UK's close
trade and banking links with the currency bloc.
It saw some upside against the euro itself, however, as the
single currency was dragged down to an eight-month low versus
the dollar on worries over the stability of the European
Monetary Union.
The euro hit a session low of 87.12 pence , down
around 0.4 percent on the day. Technical resistance to euro
gains emerges at 87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average.
(Editing by Susan Fenton)