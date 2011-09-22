(Updates prices, adds quote)

* Sterling at 8-1/2 month low vs dollar, record low vs yen

* Fed warning on economy fuels demand for liquid dollar

* QE seen more likely in UK after dovish BoE minutes

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 22 Sterling hit an 8-1/2 month low against the dollar and a record low versus the yen on Thursday after the Federal Reserve warned of significant weakness in the U.S. economy, prompting investors to dump riskier currencies in favour of safe havens.

The pound tumbled to $1.5400 versus the highly liquid U.S. dollar, its lowest level since Dec. 30, 2010. Against the safe-haven yen, sterling hit a record low of 117.52 on trading platform EBS.

Some market players said the sharp falls looked overdone and there was potential for some short-term profit taking on the dollar. But the medium-term outlook remained bleak after Bank of England minutes on Wednesday flagged policymakers' increasing readiness to ease monetary policy further by kick-starting quantitative easing (QE).

Quantitative easing is widely seen to be negative for the pound as it would flood the market with the UK currency.

The Federal Reserve warned of "significant downside risks" to the U.S. economy but stopped short of expanding its own balance sheet through more easing, sparking sharp falls in risk-related currencies including the pound.

Sterling was last down 0.5 percent at $1.5413, joining the broad selloff in currencies which are perceived to be risky. It tumbled from a high of $1.5742 on Wednesday, with downside support seen around $1.5347, the December 2010 low.

"There's just a mad scramble to own dollars today, standing in front of the dollar is like standing in front of a moving bus. People are looking at what the Fed did last night and saying there is no new money being made available," said Michael Derks, chief strategist at FX Pro.

"The BoE doesn't help sterling, additional QE looks baked in the cake over the next couple of months. The global demand for dollars shows absolutely no sign of slowing and we could see $1.50 achieved in cable within a couple of weeks."

BoE dove Adam Posen remained the only policymaker at the bank's September meeting to vote for an extra 50 billion pounds in asset purchases but Wednesday's minutes showed most members felt the case had strengthened for more asset purchases immediately.

In a newspaper interview on Thursday Posen also said concerns about quantitative easing fuelling inflation should not prevent central banks from implementing monetary easing to boost the economy.

A Reuters poll showed a median 75 percent probability that the BoE would add to its asset-buying programme and a 40 percent chance of more QE by November.

Traders said the sharp drop in cable meant some investors would be looking to buy at these levels, although the preference was to sell any sterling rallies.

"I think the extent of the fall does suggest room for some sort of bounce back. That said, in this very, very tense environment, demand for the dollar is going to be very strong," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"Because there is a risk the euro zone crisis might intensify there will be downside risk to cable for quite a while. However, that does not mean we cannot have some small rallies."

Sterling is likely to track euro falls versus the dollar if the euro zone debt crisis intensifies because of the UK's close trade and banking links with the currency bloc.

It saw some upside against the euro itself, however, as the single currency was dragged down to an eight-month low versus the dollar on worries over the stability of the European Monetary Union.

The euro hit a session low of 87.12 pence , down around 0.4 percent on the day. Technical resistance to euro gains emerges at 87.80 pence, the 55-day moving average. (Editing by Susan Fenton)