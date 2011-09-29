* Sterling rises vs dollar, tracking euro gains

* Euro lifted by German vote on bailout fund

* Pound seen capped below Tuesday's high of $1.5705

* Prospect of QE from BoE to keep pressure on pound

By Jessica Mortimer

LONDON, Sept 29 Sterling rose against the dollar on Thursday, tracking gains in the euro and other riskier currencies on relief that the German parliament voted strongly in favour of ratifying the euro zone rescue fund's new powers.

The pound dipped against a broadly firmer euro, with the single currency buoyed by the large majority secured in the German vote, which slightly eased worries about political hurdles hampering euro zone efforts to tackle the debt crisis.

Any gains for sterling were expected to be limited given concerns about a fragile UK economy and its vulnerability to any escalation of the euro zone debt crisis, as well as growing market expectations that the Bank of England will soon launch another round of quantitative easing.

"Sterling still looks in a downtrend," said Richard Wiltshire, chief FX broker at ETX Capital.

He said market players were inclined to sell on rallies, keeping sterling capped below $1.57 against the dollar and the euro supported above 86.50 pence.

"The focus is on the euro zone at the moment and sterling's being led around by other currency pairs."

Sterling was up 0.4 percent against the dollar at $1.5641. However, it was off an earlier high of $1.5702 when it stalled ahead of Tuesday's high of $1.5705, seen as near-term resistance. Traders cited an options expiry at $1.5600 that may influence price action.

However, technical analysts at Societe Generale said a break above Tuesday's high could see it rise towards technical resistance at the $1.5780/1.5820 area, before reversing downwards. That area includes a Fibonacci retracement level as well as 21-day and 100-week moving averages.

On the downside, the pound has support above its recent one-year low of $1.5326.

The pound dipped against a firmer euro, with the single currency up 0.1 percent at 87.00 pence, just below its 200-day moving average around 87.12 pence.

But traders said market speculation of a large euro sell order against the pound, relating to the European Union's annual farm subsidy to the UK that is due to go through by the end of the week, could support the pound.

MORE QE?

BoE chief economist Spencer Dale said in a newspaper interview on Thursday that the weakening of the global economy looked more persistent than first thought and more monetary stimulus may be needed if the situation worsened further.

Although data on Thursday showed UK mortgage approvals rose to their highest level since December 2009, it showed credit growth still remains far weaker than before the financial crisis.

Meanwhile, figures from mortgage lender Nationwide showed British house prices failed to recover from August's slide this month, due to sluggish demand for new properties and a weak jobs market.

"Despite picking up modestly in August, unsecured consumer credit remains extremely limited compared to past norms," said Howard Archer, economist at IHS Global Insight.

"Consumer desire to get a tighter grip on their finances is the consequence of current very low and falling consumer confidence which reflects heightened concern over the outlook for the economy and jobs." (Editing by Susan Fenton)