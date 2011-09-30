(Recasts, updates prices)

* Market shorts euro/sterling on talk of hefty sell order

* Risk of QE next week weighs on sterling

* Traders highlight bearish 'death-cross' in cable

* Stg on track for worst monthly performance since May 2010

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Sept 30 Sterling rose against the euro and pared some losses against the dollar on Friday on market talk of a hefty euro sell order to be executed later in the day, although the prospect of further monetary easing in the UK kept alive the pound downside risks.

Traders said a UK clearer was expected to sell between three and four billion euros for conversion of EU agricultural subsidies at the European Central Bank fix - when the ECB sets a reference rate for the euro - at 1215 GMT.

This payment usually takes place once a year and is generally related to EU payments to fund UK farm subsidies.

In anticipation of that selling interest, investors increased their short euro positions versus the pound, pushing the single currency down 0.4 percent on the day to 86.63 pence .

Macro funds were seen selling the euro, which hit a session low of 86.55 pence where it bounced off bids.

"People are saying there is a lot to be sold, euro/sterling is going to go down and they want to be short before taking profit at some point," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds. "Maybe whoever has to sell has even started a little bit earlier to try and get a good rate."

There was also talk that more regular European sovereign month-end demand in euro/sterling could offset heavy selling, with some traders expecting the buy and sell orders to net out after an initial drop in the single currency.

Demand for sterling versus the euro helped the pound pare some losses against the dollar to last trade at $1.5601 , down 0.15 percent on the day but off a session low of $1.5542. Traders cited offers around $1.5630.

QE PRESSURE

Sterling is on track for its worst monthly performance versus the dollar since May 2010. It has struggled in recent weeks on rising expectations of further quantitative easing (QE), intended to boost the faltering UK economy.

Another round of QE would expand the BOE's balance sheet and flood the market with the UK currency.

Some market participants are speculating the BoE may signal further easing as early as next week, at its Monetary Policy Committee meeting. Economists in a Reuters poll forecast the bank will resume easing in November but saw a 40 percent chance it could start in October.

"In the approach to the meeting the market will be quite concerned in case the MPC announces more QE. I don't think they will but there's sufficient speculation about QE out there to keep sterling on the back foot," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

Market players said those investors betting on an October start to QE may have to unwind their bearish bets on sterling if the BoE's Monetary Policy Committee delays more easing until November.

Raghav Subbarao, currency analyst at Barclays, said that could help sterling rally but lasting gains were unlikely.

"It will be very short-lived. If QE does not happen next week it is very likely it will happen in November," he said.

Technical traders highlighted a bearish "death cross" in cable after the 50-day moving average closed below the 200-day moving average earlier this week for the first time in roughly a year.

The last time these two averages crossed in the opposite direction, cable rallied from around $1.5450 to $1.6300 in the space of two months. (editing by Ron Askew)