* Sterling drops vs dollar, euro after construction PMI
* Risk of QE on Thursday keeps pound on back foot
* Potential double bottom forming at 85.31 pence in EURGBP
By Nia Williams
LONDON, Oct 4 Sterling fell versus the dollar
and euro on Tuesday after worse-than-expected UK construction
data added weight to speculation the Bank of England may resort
to more stimulus measures in the near term to boost the flagging
economy.
The pound also came under pressure along with other riskier
assets on signs greater losses were in store for banks with
exposure to Greece's debt crisis.
The UK Markit/CIPS construction PMI headline activity index
fell sharply to 50.1 in September from 52.6 in August, its
lowest reading in 10 months and worse than forecasts of a drop
to 51.5.
Sterling dropped to a session low of $1.5378 before paring
some losses to last trade down 0.2 percent at $1.5385 .
A break below support at $1.5326 would push the UK currency to a
13-month low. Sterling fell to $1.5326 on Sept 22 -- its lowest
since early September 2010.
Earlier in the session, traders said there was interest to
buy sterling around $1.5400/10 from Eastern European names and
Asian sovereigns.
"Any individual piece of data that reinforces the message
the economy is not in fantastic shape and points to the Bank
potentially implementing further (quantitative easing) will get
a negative response from the currency," said Michael Derks,
chief strategist at FX Pro.
"The extraordinary risk aversion we continue to see in the
equity and commodity markets also contributes to the case for
more monetary easing."
Sentiment towards sterling has soured markedly in recent
weeks on expectations more QE easing may be needed to revive the
flagging economy. Another round would flood the market with the
UK currency, reducing demand.
After finance minister George Osborne said on Monday he
would support any such move, some investors speculated that the
Bank of England could announce more easing as early as this
week, although November is still seen as a more likely date.
The BoE announces its rate decision on Thursday. Analysts
said speculation about more QE would continue to swirl, and a
weak services sector PMI reading on Wednesday would fuel the
debate.
POTENTIAL DOUBLE BOTTOM
The euro climbed versus sterling following the release of
the construction PMI, and was last up 0.5 percent at 85.80 pence
. It recovered from a session low of 85.34 pence.
The single currency came under heavy pressure earlier in the
session after euro zone policymakers failed to quell mounting
fears of a Greek default, sending bank shares tumbling.
Market players said the euro bounced off strong support
around 85.31 pence, the low hit on both Sept. 12 and Oct.3. That
level appears to be forming a potential double bottom, which
will be confirmed if the euro continues to climb.
A break below there would take euro/sterling to a
seven-month low, while technical analysts said the 200-week
moving average at 85.05 was key support below there.
"Euro/sterling has dropped quite a lot in the last 10 days
and those positions were starting to look quite stretched," said
Ankita Dudani, G10 currency strategist at RBS.
Dudani said the European Central Bank rate decision, also
due on Thursday, could support the single currency if the ECB is
less dovish than expected. Some in the market are speculating it
may cut rates by 25 basis points and boost liquidity measures.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)