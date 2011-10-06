(Recasts, adds quotes, details, updates prices)

* Sterling falls to 14-month low vs dollar of $1.5270

* BoE launches QE2 with asset purchases of 75 billion pounds

* Market surprised at scale of QE, sterling to stay weak

By Neal Armstrong

LONDON, Oct 6 Sterling fell sharply on Thursday after the Bank of England launched a second round of quantitative easing, catching markets by surprise with the timing and scale of asset purchases to be made in an effort to revive Britain's economy.

The expansion of the asset purchase programme to a total of 275 billion pounds highlights the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises, with added pressure coming from Europe's deepening debt crisis.

Economists in a Reuters poll had expected the BoE to pause QE this month, with most having pinpointed the November inflation report as the time when more easing was most likely to be introduced.

"That they've moved with (another) 75 billion pounds is indicative of the scale of the uncertainly and the strains the BoE are seeing in global markets," said Jeremy Stretch, currency strategist at CIBC.

"Clearly it's a net negative for sterling."

The pound fell to a 14-month low of $1.5270 versus the dollar from around $1.5466 beforehand to trade with losses of over 1 percent for the day. It was last trading at $1.5317.

Traders said next key support was at $1.5190, the 61.8 percent retracement of sterling's 2010-2011 rally, while option barriers were cited at $1.5250 and $1.5200.

"The strategy is of course not without risk. Not only are there question marks over the effectiveness of quantitative easing in its current form, but printing more money is inflationary, and high prices are already one of the factors hurting households and subduing economic growth." said Chris Williamson, Chief Economist at Markit.

The euro briefly rose to a one-week high of 87.35 pence from around 86.37 before the announcement. The single currency then came under pressure after the European Central Bank left interest rates on hold, taking euro/sterling back to 86.75.

For the euro, markets will focus on what the ECB can do to help ease funding strains in money markets, with expectations that long-term liquidity measures will be confirmed in a press conference at 1230 GMT.

But for sterling the outlook was increasingly bleak.

"More QE is a negative for sterling on the basis that it's is a unilateral move when compared with what the Federal Reserve and the ECB are doing. In isolation it's a sterling negative," said Gavin Friend, currency strategist at National Australia Bank. (Editing by Toby Chopra)