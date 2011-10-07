* Sterling climbs as investors take profit post-BoE

* Medium-term picture still bearish versus dollar

* Trendline resistance indicates move towards $1.50

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 7 Sterling rose against the dollar on Friday as some investors who had sold after the Bank of England announced another round of quantitative easing on Thursday took profits on those positions, although the medium-term outlook remained bearish.

The pound was last up 0.5 percent at $1.5517 , erasing losses from Thursday when it dived to $1.5270, its lowest level since July 2010.

Traders said a European investment bank and a UK clearer were seen buying, pushing sterling through stops above yesterday's high of $1.5502.

Technical analysis suggested the pound's gains were limited, however, and trendline resistance around $1.5525 -- a level landing on a line drawn linking intra-day highs hit on Aug. 18 and Sept. 29 -- could force sterling below $1.50.

The UK currency shrugged off a Moody's rating downgrade of 12 UK financial institutions. Traders said the reaction in sterling was limited because the downgrades had not been as severe as some market players expected.

"Cable is actually pretty well supported in the near term. The market had become a little bit over-extended and we are seeing a correction taking place," said Ian Stannard, head of European FX strategy at Morgan Stanley.

"But the announcement from the BoE is obviously going to be an outright negative. The QE move once it starts will put sterling under some pressure. We are bearish in the medium term and looking for sterling to decline into $1.51."

The BoE's addition of 75 billion pounds to its 200 billion asset purchase programme highlights the precarious state of Britain's economy as global growth slows, government spending cuts and tax hikes bite and consumers face high inflation and slow wage rises.

Asset purchasing is seen as negative for the pound because the market is flooded with the currency, stifling demand.

Investors will be looking to U.S. non-farm payrolls data, due at 1230 GMT, to gauge the resilience of the world's largest economy. Forecasts are for 60,000 jobs to have been added in September, compared with zero growth in August.

Analysts said a stronger-than-expected payrolls number could boost pro-cyclical currencies, including sterling, that tend to benefit from signs of improving global growth.

BOE AHEAD OF THE CURVE?

The euro fell 0.6 percent to 86.45 pence , after jumping to a high of 87.35 pence following the QE announcement on Thursday.

With the European Central Bank keeping rates on hold on Thursday, the UK leads other developed countries in the latest round of injecting funds into the market while keeping rates historically low.

Some analysts said by introducing QE in October rather than November, as many in the market had anticipated, the BoE could be seen as taking more decisive steps to tackle slowing growth.

"In this climate there is scope for sterling to outperform the euro. The BoE has acted sooner than the market was expecting while the ECB only did what was required of them. The BoE has perhaps got ahead of the curve," said Jane Foley, currency strategist at Rabobank.

The single currency remains at risk from market perception that policymakers are not taking appropriate steps to prevent contagion from the Greek debt crisis spreading to the euro zone banking system. (Editing by Susan Fenton)