By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 11 Sterling dipped against the dollar on Tuesday as some investors took profit on the previous session's rally in risk assets, and it looked vulnerable to further selling after mixed data failed to alleviate concerns about poor UK economic fundamentals.

Output data for August released on Tuesday presented a mixed picture of UK growth, with industrial output unexpectedly rising 0.2 percent on the month while manufacturing output dropped 0.3 percent.

Sterling showed little reaction immediately after the data, but was last trading down 0.3 percent against the dollar at $1.5611 .

Traders cited selling by an Asian sovereign and there was also wider interest to take profit after the pound hit $1.5689 on Monday, its highest level in almost two weeks.

"All in all the data was a mixed bag, there was a small discrepancy between industrial production and manufacturing. But overall the trend is still for lower production and that should really not benefit the pound," said John Hydeskov, chief analyst at Danske Markets.

The pound has rallied since hitting a 14-month low last week on news the Bank of England would restart its asset purchase scheme, known as quantitative easing (QE), sooner than expected to try and kick-start Britain's ailing economy.

But analysts said lacklustre economic data and comments by BoE policymaker David Miles defending QE added to the impression UK monetary policy could remain extremely loose for some time.

"It seems to be a very, very accommodative BoE," said Jane Foley, senior currency strategist at Rabobank.

"But part of the price action we are seeing is also a function of moves in euro/dollar that have caused cable to push higher. There has been a bit of profit taking ahead of the $1.57 level."

TRACKING EURO MOVES

Against the dollar, sterling has tracked, albeit to a lesser extent, rises in euro/dollar on optimism euro zone policymakers would formulate a new plan to solve the region's debt crisis after Germany and France pledged to do so on Sunday.

That optimism supported higher-beta currencies versus the dollar, though analysts said risk sentiment was vulnerable given how policymakers have disappointed markets in the past.

A vote in the Slovak parliament on whether to approve the expansion of the euro zone bailout fund -- with a junior party in the ruling coalition saying it would abstain -- could also knock risk appetite and weigh on sterling.

"At the moment the correlations between policy and FX are pretty high, markets are trading the euro zone headlines," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

The euro remained within sight of last week's high of 87.35 pence against the pound, last trading flat at 87.05 pence .

Technical analysts said a break of 87.35, where traders cited offers, would open the door to a test of the Sept. 21 high at 87.95 pence. Market players also cited stop-loss orders at 87.30, near the 55-day moving average and around 87.45. (Editing by Susan Fenton)