* Sterling rises on fix-related demand, triggers stops

* Sentiment still fragile ahead of two-part European Union summit

* UK public borrowing lower than expected, sterling outlook still weak

By Nia Williams

LONDON, Oct 21 Sterling rose to a six-week high versus the dollar on Friday, helped by fix-related demand for the pound, but looked vulnerable to selling on rallies ahead of the first of two European Union summits on Sunday.

The pound rose to $1.5919, its highest since Sept. 9, after sterling demand at the 1100 GMT fix pushed above hefty resistance around $1.5850-55, the daily high hit three times since last Friday. This triggered a wave of stop loss orders.

Traders said a UK clearer was seen buying sterling against the dollar, while the next level of resistance is the 55-day moving average around $1.5935.

Sterling was last trading up 0.6 percent at $1.5890, recovering from a session low of $1.5754. Against the euro sterling was also up, with the single currency falling 0.5 percent to 86.78 pence.

Despite the climb, market players said the pound and other perceived riskier currencies would be vulnerable to shifts in sentiment in the run up to the summits. Policymakers hope to make progress in tackling the euro zone debt crisis but remain deeply divided.

A German government spokesman said EU summits would be held on Sunday and Wednesday, with any decisions to come at the second of the two.

Analysts said sterling was likely to fall versus the dollar and outperform the euro if policymakers disappoint the market although lower expectations were already being priced in, meaning any slide could be limited.

"Sterling is euro-focused ahead of the weekend. If the summit disappoints, cable will come lower but euro/sterling will bear the brunt of it," said Adrian Schmidt, FX strategist at Lloyds Bank.

Schmidt said while riskier currencies would suffer if the market perceived a lack of progress on Sunday, investors would be wary of selling them too aggressively before the second summit on Wednesday.

"It's hard to see any disappointment being that sustained because the market has another date to look forward to," he said.

UK OUTLOOK CLOUDED

On the domestic front, data showed the UK's public sector net borrowing excluding public sector interventions -- the government's preferred measure -- fell to 14.138 billion pounds last month from 15.411 billion pounds in September 2010.

This was below economists' average forecast in a Reuters poll of 15 billion pounds, although there was little positive reaction in sterling.

Many investors see limited upside for sterling in coming months after BoE policy minutes on Wednesday hinted that more quantitative easing may be needed in coming months to prop up the UK economy. QE involves flooding the market with pounds, decreasing demand for the currency.

Adding to the gloom, CPI data released this week showed inflation at more than 5 percent, while growth in the economy remains stagnant.

"Our view is that the pound will remain on a weakening bias against safer currencies such as the dollar and yen," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi.

"Historically a mix of weak growth and high inflation is negative for a currency. The Bank of England is prioritising growth, which leaves the door open for more QE, which risks devaluing the currency further."

Hardman said he expected sterling to trade around or below $1.50 in three to six months, but said it could appreciate slightly versus the euro as the currency bloc's debt crisis continues to dent investor confidence.